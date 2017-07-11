Coronavirus digest: Germany passes 2 million cases

The total number of recorded COVID-19 infections in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic hit the 2 million mark on Friday, the Robert Koch Institute announced.

The country added 22,368 new daily cases on Friday as well as 1,113 coronavirus deaths. The total death toll reached 44,994.

The milestone followed Chancellor Angela Merkel's reported call on Thursday for further measures to curb the outbreak.

Germany has been under lockdown since December, but the country continues to see high numbers of daily infections.

The 2 million milestone represents only recorded infections with the actual number, including infections in people with no symptoms, likely much higher.

Germany stood out in Europe during the earlier stages of the pandemic for its low infection rate and death toll, but it has been particularly badly struck by a second wave.

The country's vaccination program has also been criticized for its sluggish implementation — but by Thursday 842,455 people had been vaccinated, equivalent to 1% of the population.

Here's a roundup of the other major deveopments around the world.

Europe

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will call for a bigger push to get people to work from home as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread despite strict measures.

His appeal follows a similar one made by a group of German and Austrian activists and academics who called for a brief but complete shutdown of the economy in order to achieve "ZeroCovid."

France will increase border controls, demanding a negative test from all travellers arriving in the country.

The Prime Minister Jean Castex also announced that the 8 p.m. night-time curfew will be brought forward by two hours to 6 p.m.

Africa

Ghana is set to reopen its schools on Friday after they had remained closed for 10 months.

Asia

China reported its highest number of daily infections since March on Friday with 144 new cases recorded nationwide.

While the rate of infection is relatively low in comparison with the outbreaks in Europe and the US, authorities are worried about rapid spreading with the lunar new year celebrations approaching.

Currently around 28 million people are in lockdown in the northeast of the country as the government grapples to bring the outbreak under control.

Japan has banned foreign athletes from training in the country in the run-up to the delayed Summer Olympics as the country goes through a new wave of infections.

