Coronavirus digest: Germany enters strict lockdown

Germany began its latest lockdown restrictions on midnight Wednesday (2300 GMT Tuesday) as new cases and deaths have shot up in recent weeks.

Under the new lockdown rules, all non-essential shops and services, such as hair salons, will be closed.

Schoolchildren cannot attend in-person classes, and the winter break has been extended. Daycare centers have been closed.

Religious services can only take place if they follow hygiene rules. Singing is not allowed.

Contact restrictions will be eased for the Christmas holidays (December 24-26), allowing only immediate family members to gather over those three days.

The measures are expected to last until at least January 10, 2021.

Rest of Europe

French pharmaceutical company Valneva will begin the first clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in England.

The vaccine candidate is taking a more traditional approach to making vaccines, by using an inactivated, whole virus version. It is expected to need two doses.

If the first two phases are successful, larger trials are planned for April 2021 to determine efficacy. The UK has already ordered 60 million doses of the vaccine that will be delivered next year, with an option to acquire 130 million more doses in subsequent years.

"We must remember that we need to have a range of vaccines available to protect the British public now and long into the future," said the UK's business minister Alok Sharma.

Americas

Costa Rica and Panama have authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in their respective countries on Tuesday.

The Costa Rican health ministry said there was no set date for the vaccines to arrive in the country, but they have "tentatively" planned to begin vaccinations in the first quarter of 2021, according to a statement. Panama's health vice minister Ivette Barrio also said the first shots could arrive in the same timeframe.

An annual beach party to ring in the new year in Rio de Janeiro has been canceled. Marcelo Crivella, the mayor of Brazil's second largest city, said in a statement that it "is a decision necessary for the protection of all."

Officials have also canceled the city's Carnival event, which is normally held in late February. They left the possibility of holding an off-season event if the vaccine campaign is successful.

Asia

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said Wednesday that it will buy at least 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in China next year, if and when the vaccine be approved.

Fosun will make an advance payment to BioNTech of 250 million euros ($304 million), half by December 30 and the remainder after the vaccine is approved, said the firm in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing. Fosun said it would be entitled to 60% annual gross profit from sales of imported bulk ingredients, and 65% profit from sales of imported ready-made doses.

The Chinese government has not announced any deals with western manufacturers.

World

At least one-fifth of the world's population may not have access to a COVID-19 vaccine until 2022, according to a study published by the British Medical Journal (BMJ) on Wednesday.

The journal said there is a maximum projected manufacturing capacity of 5.96 billion vaccine courses, meaning two doses as recommended by major vaccine manufacturers, by the end of 2021. That would leave more than 1 billion people unvaccinated by the end of next year.

The study's authors, who cautioned that publicly available information was incomplete, called for "greater transparency and accountability" for equal global access.

kbd/dj (AP, AFP, Reuters)