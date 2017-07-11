Coronavirus digest: Germany enters partial lockdown, WHO chief in quarantine

Germany's health minister has called for a "national effort" as the country begins a partial shutdown. Meanwhile, the WHO chief has gone into isolation after contact with an infected person. Follow DW for the latest.
Germany began a monthlong partial lockdown on Monday as part of efforts to curb the momentum of the coronavirus that has infected half a million people across the country.
As the new so-called "lockdown light" came into force, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases announced a drop in cases, with just over 12,000 new infections, though the figure is often lower on the first day of the week as not all health authorities report on the weekend.
Infections of COVID-19 have been increasing sharply in recent weeks, with record caseloads becoming the norm, and Chancellor Angela Merkel has introduced stringent measures on public life as a result.
The new restrictions are a lighter lighter version of the lockdown seen in the spring, as schools and shops will remain open, churches will be allowed to hold services and protests will not be banned. Nevertheless, all restaurants and bars will be closed, meetings in public will be restricted to just two households and all recreational centers, such as pools and gyms, will be shut.
State and federal leaders will meet again in 10 days to assess if the new measures need to be tightened further still or whether they may be eased in December, depending on the rate of infections.
German Health Minister Jens Spahn urged citizens to significantly reduce their contacts in order to deal appropriately with the "situation of the century" and that a "national effort in November" is required, he told public broadcaster ZDF.
Meanwhile, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is going into isolation for at least a few days after he revealed he had been in close proximity of someone who has since tested positive.
"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home," Tedros said in a tweet.
Prince William contracted the coronavirus in April but did not announce it publicly for fear of worrying people.
The heir to the throne in the UK had struggled to breathe due to the virus, according to a report in the British tabloid the Sun, and corroborated by the BBC.
He contracted the virus around the same time as his father, Prince Charles, was confirmed to have it.
Slovakia tested millions of citizens over the weekend in an effort to stamp out the virus by conducting mass checks.
Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said that 2.58 million Slovaks took the test on Saturday, and 25,850, or 1%, tested positive and must go into quarantine.
The scheme, a first in a country of comparable size, is being closely monitored by other nations looking for ways to stem the spread of the virus and avoid overwhelming their health systems.
The testing was free and voluntary, but the government will impose a lockdown on those who do not participate, including a ban on going to work.
Machu Picchu in Peru has reopened after almost eight months without receiving visitors due to the pandemic.
The Inca citadel will allow 675 tourists a day for social distancing purposes, a figure that would normally be nearer 3,000 pre-pandemic.
US President Donald Trump has criticized several European countries for announcing "draconian" lockdowns as his reelection campaign enters its final straight.
Speaking at a campaign rally in Michigan, he warned voters that his Democratic rival Joe Biden would mimic those tough measures.
