Coronavirus digest: Germany daily cases hit record levels

The number of new coronavirus infections in Germany crossed the 80,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday.

Health authorities registered 80,430 cases in the last 24 hours, according to figures from the Robert Koch Institute.

The latest infection tally was up by more than 21,500 from a week before.

The seven-day incidence rate stood at 407.5 new infections per 100,000 people.

A total of 384 deaths were also recorded in the country within the last 24 hours.

German infectious disease expert Leif Erik Sander told DW last week that it was "difficult to say" whether new restrictions imposed in the country would curb a rise of infections due to the omicron variant of the virus.

"It's evident that the cases are rising," he said, adding that it is "important to take measures to bring infection numbers down."

"This is a new variant that spreads extremely rapidly and unfortunately also infects previously infected individuals and vaccinated individuals, at least those that have only had two shots of the vaccine," Sander said in regards to omicron. "It will be very, very important to very closely monitor the situation, especially in hospitals and other critical infrastructure."

Meanwhile, Germany has obtained an additional 5 million doses of BioNtech-Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to bolster the country's booster campaign, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said late on Tuesday.

The shots were purchased from Romania, which had obtained them through the European Union's vaccine procurement scheme but remained unused.

The doses will be available from January 24.

Here's a roundup of the latest developments on COVID-19 from around the world:

Global

The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday that repeating booster shots of original COVID-19 vaccines was not a viable strategy for new variants.

The health body urged for new shots that provide better protection from transmission.

"A vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original vaccine composition is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable," a WHO vaccine advisory group said.

Asia

Hong Kong will soon feel the negative effects of stricter quarantine curbs on air crew, with cargo traffic and implicitly — the supply of goods into the city — set to plummet, Chief Executive Carrie Lam told legislators on Wednesday.

Lam said Hong Kong already had the toughest restrictions against imported infections and it was difficult to tighten them further.

The Chinese city of Tianjin has started a new round of mass testing on all its 14 million residents after 97 cases of the omicron variant were discovered in initial screenings that began Sunday.

On Wednesday, residents were ordered to remain where they were until all test results were received, the Xinhua News Agency said.

South Korea on Wednesday greenlit the use of the Novavax COVID-19 jab and was gearing up to distribute the first of Pfizer’s antiviral oral drug, as the country turns to additional pharmaceutical tools amid the omicron threat.

At least 21,000 of Pfizer's pills, called Paxlovid, will reach South Korea on Thursday, with an additional 10,000 more expected to arrive by the end of January, the health ministry said.

The pills will be used in treatments for more than 1,000 people per day from Friday, the ministry added.

Americas

The United States is nearing the "threshold" of living with the coronavirus, despite the spiking caseload and record-high hospitalizations, Chief Medical Advisor to the President Anthony Fauci has said.

"There's no way we're going to eradicate this" virus, he said in an address to the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Tuesday.

But "as omicron goes up and down," the country will hopefully enter a new phase "where there'll be enough protection in (the) community, enough drugs available so that when someone does get infected and is in a high risk group, it will be very easy to treat that person," Fauci added.

"When we get there, there's that transition, and we may be on the threshold of that right now," he said.

Fauci also underpinned that with the country reporting almost a million COVID-19 infections a day, over 1,200 daily deaths and some 150,000 people in hospital, "we're not at that point."

Mexico reached a record number of daily COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, with 33,626 new confirmed cases.

In Colombia, the waiting time for booster shots has been reduced to four months.

"Everyone aged 18 and over who has had both doses, or one dose in cases like Janssen, can now have their booster doses after four months instead of six," President Ivan Duque said in a video message on Tuesday.

He also added that people who have contracted the virus can get their jab 30 days after their isolation ends instead of six months after.

