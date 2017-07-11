Coronavirus digest: Germany cases surge to new record

Germany has reported 7,334 new coronavirus cases in its daily update, the most it has recorded since the virus first emerged in the country.

The news comes a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel announced tougher restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. In the latest update, Germany recorded 24 new deaths from the coronavirus, taking its total death toll to 9,734.

Asia

Fujifilm, the Japanese conglomerate known primarily for its photography equipment, has applied for approval in Japan of its anti-influenza drug, Avigan, as a treatment for the coronavirus.

The news follows Fujifilm's announcement last month that a late-stage trial of Avigan had shown reduced recovery time for patients with the coronavirus.

Australia opened its one-way travel air bubble with New Zealand on Friday. The first flight with 200 passengers reached Sydney.

The passengers don't have to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine - the first time for international passengers in Australia since March.

Australians and returning travelers to New Zealand still have to undergo the 14-day mandatory quarantine in the island nation.

Two more quarantine-free flights will arrive in Sydney from Auckland later on Friday.

The Formula One Grand Prix race set to be held in Vietnam has been canceled. The event was postponed multiple times since April -- the month it was originally set to be held.

"This has been an extremely difficult but necessary decision to reach in view of the continued uncertainty caused by the global coronavirus pandemic," Vietnam Grand Prix Corp said in a statement. The company will refund all sold tickets.

Americas

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, squared off at rival town halls on Thursday night. The coronavirus pandemic dominated most of the questions answered by Trump.

Meanwhile, Biden accused Trump of downplaying the pandemic.

"He said he didn't tell anybody because he was afraid Americans would panic," said Biden. "Americans don't panic. He panicked."

