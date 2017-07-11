Coronavirus digest: Germany cases reach record high

Germany reported 18,681 new infections within the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases reported on Friday, setting a new record.

This is an increase from Thursday, when over 16,000 new cases were recorded.

In response to the sustained rise in infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier this week announced strict lockdown measures that set to come into force from Monday for four weeks in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. During this period, restaurants, bars, sports and cultural venues will be shuttered and there will be limits to public and private gatherings.

Europe

As parts of Europe see a spike in COVID-19 cases and several countries head back into partial lockdowns, the European Commission has agreed to make €220 million available to help the European Union member states with cross-border transfer of patients.

Speaking on Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on EU nations to better cooperate in the response against the pandemic which has claimed more than 210,000 lives across the continent.

France: From midnight, France's 65 million population entered a second lockdown as daily infections crossed the 90,000 mark. For the next month people will be confined to an area of 1 kilometer from their homes, requiring written permission to leave except for going grocery shopping or to school.

Residents are facing a €135 ($157) fine for violations.

All non-essential businesses will be shut and people will be required to work from home if possible.

Germany: Chancellor Angela Merkel urged fellow EU members to keep borders open for economic reasons.

Addressing the German parliament earlier on Thursday, Merkel said the country is facing “a dramatic situation at the beginning of the cold season.''

UK: Another 2 million people are being put under the government’s highest level of restrictions to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

The West Yorkshire region of northern England will be placed under Tier 3 restrictions from Monday, civic leaders said.

Most pubs and some businesses will close and people will be barred from meeting indoors with members of other households.

Americas

Brazil: President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said it was "crazy" for countries to start going into a lock down again to control the second resurgence of the virus. Parts of Latin America are reporting their highest single-day rise in the past few weeks.

US: The United States on Thursday topped 90,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours for the first time.

The country, which is battling a resurgence of the COVID-19 outbreak, recorded 91,295 cases on Thursday.

The total tally of cases in the US since the start of the pandemic is at 8.94 million.

kmm, dvv/alw (AFP, AP, Reuters)