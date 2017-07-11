Coronavirus digest: Germany cases at highest level in months

Germany has logged its highest number of new cases since May, the latest in a sustained increase of figures. There were 1,510 new cases in the past 24 hours, reported the country's public health body, the Robert Koch Institute. The number was last higher on May 1, with over 1,600 new infections.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has blamed the rise on increased mobility, including summer travel, and more contact between people. She called on Germans to stick to regulations to stop figures rising.

So far, the country has logged at total of over 228,000 cases and 9,246 deaths.

Europe

France has unveiled plans to make masks wearing in most workplaces mandatory, in response to climbing infection numbers. The new rule is set to come into force on September 1. Until now, France has advised wearing face masks at work when social distancing is not possible.

Infections in Ukraine set a new daily record, after the country registered 1,967 cases in the past 24 hours, officials said. Infections have risen sharply in August, prompting authorities to reimpose some restrictions. So far, the country has a total of 96,653 cases and 2,180 deaths.

Asia

India's death toll has grown by 1,092 in the past 24 hours. Health officials reported over 64,000 infections in the past 24 hours – the country now has the third-highest caseload worldwide with over 2.7 million cases.

South Korea has reported its biggest daily increase since March with 297 cases. The rise comes as officials attempt to trace cases linked to an outbreak at a church in capital city, Seoul. So far, a total of 623 infections have been traced to members of the Sarang Jeil Church. Police are trying to contact a further 600 church members.

Japan's exports plunged 19.2% in July from a year earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic sapped global demand for goods from the third largest economy. Exports to the US fell 19.5% last month, including on plastic goods, iron, steel and computer parts. But Japan recorded its first trade surplus in four months on the back of a recovery in China.

Global

On World Humanitarian Day Wednesday, the UN paid tribute to humanitarian workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. "This year, humanitarian workers are stretched like never before," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He called them the "unsung heroes of the pandemic response," noting that they often risk their own lives to save others.

Oceania

Australia has announced a deal with AstraZeneca to secure its supply of the vaccine developed by Oxford University in the UK. If proven successful, the government said it plans to manufacture and distribute the vaccine immediately. The vaccine will be free for every Australian.

Middle East

Lebanon will go into a two-week lockdown starting on Friday to slow the spread of the virus, after officials reported a record high of 456 new cases at the start of the week. The lockdown will last until September 7, in addition to a nightly curfew. The government says this will not affect the clean-up, reconstruction and aid efforts in areas that were hit by the deadly Beirut port explosion on August 4.