Coronavirus digest: Germans lose faith in vaccine strategy — report

The majority of Germans no longer trust the government's vaccination strategy, nor the promise of nationwide vaccinations by the end of the summer, mass-circulation Bild newspaper reported on Thursday.

The revelation came from a survey carried out by the INSA polling organization for Bild.

Only a quarter of respondents said that they still trusted the German government's vaccination strategy.

Even fewer — 21% of respondents — said they believed the often-repeated assurance from the government that all adults in Germany will have been offered the chance to be fully vaccinated by September 21.

Germany has fallen behind several countries such as the UK, US and Israel in terms of its vaccine rollout, with the government saying that not enough doses were available.

By Tuesday, over three months since health workers began administering COVID-19 vaccines, some 11.3% of the population had received at least one vaccine shot.



Americas

US company Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday that a batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses had been ruined due to a manufacturing error. As many as 15 million doses may have been affected, according to the New York Times.

Emergent Biosolutions — a factory making the vaccine's key ingredient — made a mistake that led to the doses failing a quality check and not advancing to the fill-and-finish stage.

Seattle-based company Amazon said it plans to bring its employees back into the office by fall to return to an "office-centric culture." Amazon was one of the first large companies to send its workers home during the first outbreak of COVID-19 in the Seattle-area in March 2020.

Health authorities in Brazil said on Tuesday that they had detected a new coronavirus variant that is similar to the mutation first found in South Africa.

Brazil has already been ravaged by the P1 coronavirus variant that was first discovered in January 2021.

Europe

Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI) expressed concern on Wednesday after it was found that 88% of recorded coronavirus cases in the country between March 22 and March 28 were of the B117 variant first discovered in the UK.

The more contagious B117 is believed to be behind Germany's surging third wave of infections. The RKI added that all vaccines with authorization in Germany offer protection against the variant.

Oceania

The Australian city of Brisbane was set to end its snap lockdown on Thursday. Health authorities in the city recorded four locally transmitted infections with the British variant on Monday. Following a short, strict lockdown and widespread testing, authorities said that it was safe again to ease some restrictions.

ab/dj (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)