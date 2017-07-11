Coronavirus digest: German police officers injured in COVID protest

Fourteen police officers were injured during a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictionsin the town of Greiz in the state of Thuringia in central Germany, police said Sunday.

Having organized on social media, 1,000 protesters gathered and formed a procession on a bridge Saturday. Police stopped the effort, but several protesters tried to break through police lines, prompting police to use tear gas.

The German dpa news agency said the confrontation was aggressive as firecrackers were set off in the direction of police. Two injured police officers were temporarily out of commission from injuries while another was treated in the hospital, authorities said.

The police have identified 207 of the protesters. They issued 108 orders to leave the area and initiated 44 criminal proceedings. There are also 47 proceedings for administrative offenses underway.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank reported that more than half a billion people have been forced into extreme poverty in the last year. They cited increasing health care costs amid the earliest waves of infections during the pandemic.

The disruption in health services, triggered by the largest global economic crisis since the 1930s, made health care costs even more burdensome, a joint statement from both organizations noted.

"All governments must immediately resume and accelerate efforts to ensure every one of their citizens can access health services without fear of the financial consequences," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denied Sunday in an interview with the country's most popular tabloid Bild that vaccines had divided the nation.

"Having different opinions does not equal division," Scholz said, adding that he is "also the chancellor of the unvaccinated," and he "would still like to convince them that vaccinations make sense."

Also in Germany, Joshua Kimmich, a mid-fielder on the national soccer team who regularly plays for FC Bayern Munich, told public broadcaster ZDF that he now wants to be vaccinated against the virus.

"In general, it was just difficult for me to deal with my fears and concerns," Kimmich told ZDF. "That's why I was undecided for so long."

Sweden's new Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson canceled a visit to a conference of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin after there was a positive case of the coronavirus among the Swedish delegation. Andersson tested negative.

Andersson had been slated to give a speech at the SPD's party conference and meet with the new party co-chairs, Saskia Esken and Lars Klingbeil. The Swedish delegation will instead return to Stockholm where the entire delegation will be tested anew.

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces renewed fury over Christmas parties that took place in Whitehall last year while the country faced a nationwide lockdown due to surging hospitalizations. A British newspaper published a photo of Johnson alongside two colleagues hosting a Christmas quiz in this time.

Johnson's office said the prime minister "briefly took part virtually" as a thank you to staff, adding that he attended for nearly 15 minutes, serving as the quizmaster during one round.

Protesters in Vienna faced off agaiinst polce Saturday hours before Austria's lockdown lifted Sunday for the unvaccinated

Austria's nationwide three-week long lockdown ended at midnight. Theaters, museums and indoor recreational centers have been reopened for the vaccinated and recovered only. Shops will reopen Monday.

However, only hotels and restaurants in Tyrol, Vorarlberg and Burgenland are permitted to open again. Salzburg, Lower Austria, Carinthia and Vienna have yet to announce dates for when hotels and restaurants can reopen.

In the Netherlands, Dutch police arrested a man who offered kits online to self-infect with the coronavirus at home. On the site, buyers were promised the disease sample was not older than three months and allegedly "the latest mutations and variants are included" were included in the kit.

Authorities were unclear if the kits even worked but have since released the man. A corresponding website has been shuttered by the anti-fraud unit of the Ministry of Finance. Public health authorities warned against deliberately getting COVID-19, saying it puts all public health at risk.

Australia said Sunday it would shorten the wait time for booster shots with the rise of the omicron variant.

Previously, Australia offered boosters to everyone over 18 who received a second jab six months ago or more. The wait time between second jabs and boosters has now been shortened to five months, Health Minister Greg Hunt announced.

In Brazil, Supreme Court Justice Luis Roberto Barroso ruled Saturday that travelers arriving in Brazil must present proof of vaccination.

President Jair Bolsonaro is opposed to the ruling and called for more lenient procedures. But the judge said he did not wish for the country to become a haven for what he described as "anti-vaccine tourism."

