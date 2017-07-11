Coronavirus digest: German leaders warn lockdown measures to last months

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag that there will likely be months more of lockdown-style measures and warned against easing coronavirus restrictions too early.

"The infection figures are still too high. Much higher than two weeks ago…despite all efforts, a change for the better has not yet been achieved," Altmaier told the paper, adding that he sees "little leeway" for re-opening restaurants and movie theaters.

"We cannot afford a yo-yo shutdown with constant opening and closing of the economy," he said, adding that Germans might have to continue living under coronavirus restrictions beyond December.

"We will have to live with considerable precautions and restrictions for at least the next four to five months," he said.

Europe

In Germany,the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 16,947 to 790,503, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious

diseases showed. The recorded death toll rose by 107 to 12,485.

Bavarian Premier Markus Söder told the Bild am Sonntag: "There is absolutely no room for relaxing of restrictions. Easing too early risks Christmas. We have to consider whether the measures taken so far are sufficient."

Saxon Premier Michael Kretschmer also warned against the relaxing of measures. "In my view, there is no basis for relaxation due to the high infection rates," Kretschmer told the newspaper, calling for another meeting of all federal and state leaders in a week.

In Italy, almost half of the population will be in partial confinement on Sunday after the regions of Campania and Tuscany became classified as "red zones."

The Austrian government announced the closure of schools and non-essential stores until December 6 after two weeks of partial lockdown measures failed to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

Portugal has implemented a curfew in more than a hundred municipalities, where about 70% of its population of 10 million resides. The curfew begins at 11 p.m. on weekdays and applies from 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Nearly 500 people protested against the curfew measures on Saturday in central Lisbon.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex warned the country would "live with the virus for a long time," and added that he is considering new "rules" until a vaccine arrives. "Festive, family gatherings in party halls will not be able to resume for a long time. Similarly, bars and restaurants, also high-risk transmission areas, will not be able to re-open from December 1," he said.

Greece has shutdown elementary schools, kindergartens and nurseries until the end of the month. Colleges and high schools have already been closed since Monday. A stay-at-home order was re-introduced on November 7.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that an effective vaccine could be available soon. EMA Director Guido Rasi said the EU body would be able to give the green light to the first vaccine by the end of the year and start distribution from January.

Middle East

Lebanon has begun a new "total" home confinement measure which is set to last two weeks. The government imposed the stay-at-home order in a bid to fight soaring levels of coronavirus infections that have overburdened the country's hospitals.

Americas

Mexico has surpassed 1 million coronavirus infections and registered 98,259 test-confirmed deaths. Health officials have previously said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher than the reported figures.

Brazil has recorded 921 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 165,658. Brazil now has more than 5.8 million infections, according to the ministry of health.

