Coronavirus digest: German infection rate at 2-month low, vaccinations speed up

Germany's coronavirus infection rate dropped to its lowest level in nearly two months on Friday. The drop comes as the country's vaccine drive accelerates.

The Robert Koch Institute, the country's public health agency for infectious diseases, reported that the number of new coronavirus infections nationwide per 100,000 people fell to 96.5.

This is the first time since March 20 that the number has dropped below 100.

Meanwhile, Germany on Wednesday achieved its highest-ever number of people vaccinated in one day, administering 1.35 million shots.

Germany has now administered at least one dose to nearly 29.9 million people, or 35.9% of its population. Out of these, 8.8 million people, or 10.6%, are now fully vaccinated.

There are considerable differences across Germany in the types of restrictions on public life and businesses that are in place.

But Health Minister Jens Spahn urged caution, despite the falling numbers: "We must all take great care ... to secure what has been achieved and not want too much too quickly, because that could backfire."

He said outdoor activities can be allowed but appealed for regional authorities to wait until weekly new cases drop below 50 per 100,000 residents before reopening indoor parts of restaurants.

He also advised against travel to all but "which really are very, very low" risk in terms of case numbers.

Here's a roundup of other coronavirus news from around the world.

Europe

An aggressive vaccination program by the United Kingdom has prevented nearly 12,000 deaths and more than 30,000 hospitalizations, according to an analysis by Public Health England (PHE), a government agency. The UK has given about two-thirds of its adult population at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The country plans to reopen its economy by summer.

The UK is adapting its vaccine rollout to protect people in areas where the COVID variant from India has been detected. Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, said that the government was stepping up testing in areas where the variant had emerged.

PHE said that the total number of confirmed cases of the new variant had more than doubled in the past week, to 1,313 across the UK.

Asia

Japan on Friday extended a state of emergency to three additional prefectures, Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima, due to rising COVID cases.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's economy minister, said the prefectures will be under a state of emergency until at least May 31.

Japan now has 19 out of 47 prefectures under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus. Emergency restrictions include closing eateries by 8 p.m. and a ban on alcohol at bars and restaurants.

Over 300,000 people have signed a new petition to cancel the Olympics

The country has been struggling with controlling the pandemic ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which is due to begin on July 23. The games have faced continual opposition from people in the country who do not want the event to go ahead during the pandemic.

China reported its first local transmission of the COVID in more than three weeks on May 13. The country's national health authority reported seven new COVID-19 cases, of which two cases were local infections in the province of Anhui.

The first repatriation flight carrying Australians back from India will land in the country on Saturday. The flight was supposed to have around 150 citizens and permanent residents who would have spent two weeks in quarantine at a mining camp in the remote area of Howard Springs.

However, prior to boarding the flight, nearly half of the 150 passengers tested positive for COVID, according to a source in the Australian government. Australian media reported 48 infections and 25 close contacts of the infected.

Australia had banned all travelers from India from entering the country for two weeks starting May 15, with any offenders facing potential jail time.

Taiwan reported a record rise in COVID-19 cases on Friday. The country recorded 29 new cases, taking the total case count to 1,291 cases.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told a news conference that several of the new infections were connected with an outbreak in the Wanhua district.

Taiwan's premier Su Tseng-chang said that there was no need to raise the COVID-19 alert level for the island.

The coronavirus pandemic in India is now spreading to rural areas, sparking a government warning

"With the cooperation of the central and local governments, the command center has successively found the transmission chain between the confirmed cases, and there is no need to upgrade [the alert level] for the time being."

Taiwan has not yet gone into full lockdown.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Indians to take extra precautions, as rural areas are experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19. About two-thirds of India's nearly 1.4 billion people live in rural areas.

Modi urged state governments to join together with village councils to rise to the challenge. "We have lost a lot of near ones. I am feeling the pain people are suffering," said Modi at a farmers' convention.

India reported 343,144 new infections, while there were more than 4,000 deaths rose over the last 24 hours. The total caseload of the country is now more than 24 million.

kmm, am/sms (Reuters, AP)