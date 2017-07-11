Coronavirus digest: German hospital sector chief slams 'reckless' unvaccinated

The head of the German Hospital Federation on Thursday made an urgent appeal to those in Germany still unvaccinated to get their shots.

Gerald Gass was quoted in RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland as saying only very few people had medical reasons for not getting vaccinated.

"Vaccination is an important act of solidarity to protect limited and valuable resources in our hospitals that are needed to treat seriously ill patients," he said.

Nearly 90% of COVID patients in intensive care units in hospitals in Germany were not vaccinated, Gass said.

He added that every person "has the right" to fall ill — but not at a cost to others.

"Every intensive care bed and every ventilation unit that is used by an unvaccinated patient is not available to another seriously ill person at this moment," he cautioned.

If people chose to go on unvaccinated, Gass warned that employees would quit in frustration.

Elsewhere in Germany, Social Democrat lawmaker and health expert Karl Lauterbach told the Funke Media group that it was vital parties didn't neglect COVID issues while negotiations to form a new coalition government were taking place.

Here are the latest major developments on coronavirus from around the world:

Asia-Pacific

Australia's Victoria state recorded a total of 1,483 new infections on Thursday, the majority in Melbourne, despite people being under a strict lockdown for nearly two months now. Five new deaths were recorded in the state. Victoria had previously recorded a daily high of 950 infections on Wednesday.

Officials blamed illegal home gatherings to watch a key sporting event, the Australian Rules Football Grand Final, for the spike in cases. However, despite the latest delta outbreaks, total cases in Australia stand at around 104,000 and deaths at 1,283, which is well below other comparable nations.

Europe

Employees across sectors in Croatia will either have to prove their vaccination status or show that they have fully recovered from the virus when they enter workspaces, the civil protection directorate in Zagreb said. The rules come into force on October 4. Croatia saw a sharp rise in infections last week, and only 42% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Lithuania is making it compulsory for people to have their masks on from October 1 when they're indoors. The country's national cabinet changed a previous recommendation for wearing masks into a binding order as it registered a sharp rise in infections recent weeks. There were 656 new cases per 100,000 people in the last two weeks, according to official data. 68% of the population so far have either been vaccinated or recovered from infection.

Europe's checkered COVID restrictions Netherlands: Vaccine pass and test instead of social distancing Social distancing is no longer an obligation in the Netherlands from next week. But the government will begin mandating COVID-19 health passes to get into venues like bars, restaurants, and theaters, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday. For those who aren't vaccinated, proof of having recovered from COVID or a negative test taken within 24 hours is required for entry.

Europe's checkered COVID restrictions Denmark: COVID no longer a 'socially critical' disease With a high vaccination rate, Denmark became one of the first EU countries to return to social life without COVID restrictions. Since last Friday, Danes could enter venues like nightclubs without having to provide proof of vaccination. The Danish government announced that it no longer considers COVID a "socially critical" disease. More than 80% of adults and teens have had two jabs.

Europe's checkered COVID restrictions Sweden: Eyeing pre-pandemic life Sweden, the country that never imposed stringent lockdowns throughout the pandemic, is opting to lift all restrictions in a couple of weeks. More than 70% of Swedes aged 16 and above have been fully vaccinated. The country has maintained a relatively low death rate, despite the mounting infection rates largely due to the rapid spread of the more contagious delta variant.

Europe's checkered COVID restrictions Germany: 'COVID vaccination action week' With about 62% of the population fully vaccinated, Germany's rollout now lags behind those of some of its European neighbors. This is why the government has kicked off a 'COVID vaccination action week.' Mobile vaccination centers are being set up in public places to facilitate citizens' access to the vaccine.

Europe's checkered COVID restrictions France: Protesting vaccine mandates Dealing with widespread vaccine hesitancy, France mandated in early August a vaccine pass for entering a wide variety of public places — prompting several rounds of protests. Last Saturday, around 12,000 citizens marched the streets of Paris against the pass. Some unions and civil society organizations supported the protests, expressing concerns over the violation of individual freedom.

Europe's checkered COVID restrictions Austria: Tightening restrictions Facing rising infection rates and hospitalizations, Austria is tightening the restrictions that were previously eased. According to a new regulation that came into effect Wednesday, antigen tests will only be valid for 24 hours all over Austria. Some travel restrictions, especially for travelers from the US, have returned.

Europe's checkered COVID restrictions Bulgaria: Reimposing COVID restrictions amid surge In Bulgaria, where only an estimated 20% of people are fully vaccinated, the pandemic seems far from over. The nation is facing a new, rapid surge of infections due to the delta variant. In response, the authorities have reimposed a night curfew, shuttered nightclubs once again, and reduced the capacities of cinemas, restaurants and even outdoor events. Author: Monir Ghaedi



Americas

Disney canceled Broadway showing of "Aladdin" in New York City on Wednesday evening, after producers said they had detected an unspecified number of "breakthrough" COVID infections among vaccinated members of the crew. A slew of Broadway's leading shows, such as "Hamilton" and "The Lion King," had opened mid-September, and "Aladdin" had just joined the fray before being forced to close.

Cuban capital Havana reopened its beaches and pools, as well as the famed Malecon seafront promenade, to the public on Wednesday after nine months. They will operate at 50% capacity and all COVID rules, including wearing masks, would have to be maintained, the Havana governor said. The Caribbean nation opened its bars and restaurants last week as well as cases steadily fell across the country.

rm/rt (Reuters, AP, DPA)