Coronavirus digest: German health chief pushes for reopening of vaccine centers

German Health Minister Jens Spahn is urging state governments to reopen vaccination centers to help administer booster shots.

"In order to offer as many people a booster shot as quickly as possible, the states should prepare the vaccine centers, which have been on standby since the end of September," Spahn told the Monday edition of the Rheinische Post newspaper.

Booster shots are currently recommended by the Standing Commission on Vaccination (STIKO) for people over 70 years of age and people with compromised immune systems. Spahn said those aged 60 and older should be the top priority group to receive a booster shot.

The comments come as Germany witnesses a spike in coronavirus cases. Spahn this weekend called for federal and state leaders to attend a "booster summit" to discuss the rapid rollout of the additional shots.

Also on Monday, President of the German Medical Association Klaus Reinhardt called for better health crisis management in Germany.

"We need a central office to coordinate the activities of the individual health authorities," Reinhardt said during an event for German doctors in Berlin. He said the public health body, the Robert Koch Institute, should be upgraded to an infection protection agency that is independent from the Ministry of Health.

Here are some more coronavirus headlines from around the world.

Global

More than five million people around the world have died from the coronavirus, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University on Monday. More than half of these deaths occurred in the US, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and India combined.

Oceania

Australia has reopened its borders after 20 months of lockdown. Only Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families are currently allowed to travel.

Asia

South Korea is easing restrictions, lifting curfews on restaurants and allowing outdoor sports events to operate at 50% capacity. Strict social distancing rules had been imposed on the South Korean capital of Seoul since July.

Gyms, saunas, bars and nightclubs will require customers to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result.

Thailand reopened for certain fully vaccinated tourists on Monday. Travelers from 46 "low risk" countries do not have to quarantine upon arrival but do have to spend one night at a designated hotel, where they must test negative for the virus.

Israel also reopened for certain vaccinated tourists on Monday. The travelers must have received booster shots, with no more than six months having elapsed since the last dose.

Europe

Ukraine is implementing new restrictions to prevent the spread of infection as cases spike. Residents of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, will be required on Monday to present either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter venues such as restaurants, cafes, gyms, entertainment facilities and malls.

Russia is also facing a surge in cases, with authorities on Monday saying doctors in the country are under "extraordinary" strain. The country has been witnessing more than 1,000 deaths a day from the virus this autumn.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said doctors in hard-hit areas are dealing with "extreme physical and emotional stress."

Coronavirus patients from Romania who are seriously ill are being flown to Germany for emergency care. Just under one third of Romanians have received the jab, with the EU sending additional physicians and medical supplies to the country.

In Austria, cases and hospitalizations have surged, with the government likely to soon impose new restrictions. Government figures on Monday showed 292 coronavirus patients in intensive care.

If this figure reaches 300, only vaccinated or recovered people will be able to enter public venues such as restaurants and apres-ski bars.

In the Czech Republic, pubs and restaurants on Monday will be required to ask customers if they are fully vaccinated, recovered or have tested negative for the virus.

Americas

United States President Joe Biden tested negative for the coronavirus on Sunday, a White House spokesperson said.

The announcement comes after White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said she tested positive on Sunday. Psaki, who is fully vaccinated, has frequent contact with the 78-year-old president.

