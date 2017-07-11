Coronavirus digest: German COVID lockdown could last until spring

Germany's current lockdown measures could last until spring, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told German newspaper Die Welt on Saturday.

"We have three to four long winter months ahead of us," he was quoted as saying. "It is possible that the restrictions will remain in place in the first months of 2021."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday urged citizens to adhere to coronavirus restrictions ahead of the Christmas period, saying "it will be worth it."

In her weekly video message, Merkel also praised Germans for their discipline and thoughtfulness over the past 10 months. "Let us continue to show people what we're made of by sticking to the rules that apply to all of us now, in winter, before Christmas, over the new year. Because we will see that it will be worth it," she said.

On Wednesday, Germany's 16 federal states agreed to extend and tighten measures against the pandemic until at least December 20.

Germany imposed a partial lockdown in early November, closing bars and restaurants but allowed schools and shops to stay open. The measures have stopped the exponential rise in coronavirus cases but infections remain high in the country.

On Saturday, Germany registered 21,695 new confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. The country has recorded more than million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The number of virus patients in intensive care has soared from around 360 in early October to more than 3,500 last week.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the coronavirus death toll surpassed 400,000 in Europe, the world's second worst-hit region. Britain accounted for almost two-thirds of the fatalities at 57,551, followed by Italy with 53,677, France at 51,914 and Spain with 44,668.

Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit Lübeck The Holstentor Gate without a twinkling light? Unthinkable! The seasonal decorations in the old town of Lübeck with Christmas trees, fairy lights and garlands create a pre-Christmas atmosphere, even if the traditional Christmas market had to be cancelled.

Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit Hamburg In many major German cities, the boulevards are festively illuminated in the pre-Christmas period, like the trees on the Jungfernstieg quay in Hamburg. Instead of Christmas markets, individual stalls have been set up in the Hanseatic city.

Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit Lüneburg Christmas spirit despite coronavirus restrictions is also the theme in the Hanseatic city of Lüneburg in Lower Saxony. The markets have also been canceled here. Instead, the festive lighting in Lüneburg's alleys and in front of the town hall (pictured) is intended to put strollers in a festive mood.

Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit Berlin The German capital's many neighborhoods usually have their own Christmas market. The big markets like the one at Charlottenburg Palace or on the Gendarmenmarkt have been canceled long ago; smaller ones may still have some stalls. What definitely remains are the illuminated boulevards, including Unter den Linden, Tauentzienstrasse (photo) and Friedrichstrasse.

Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit Leipzig The pre-Christmas season 2020 is very different, as can be seen from the emptiness on the large squares in city centers. They can also become more radiant, like the Christmas-lit Augustusplatz in Leipzig. The cups for mulled wine usually sold at the Christmas market can be purchased online this year, the city says.

Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit Münster Sometimes an illuminated Christmas tree is enough to mark the festive season. When the medieval center has been so charmingly reconstructed as around the Prinzipalmarkt in Münster, a Westphalian town, the city can only profit from it, maybe not from sales revenues, but in terms of atmosphere.

Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit Bochum Bochum is also sparkling. And the elk family on the central Dr.-Ruer-Platz square has grown and developed into a small pack. By the way, some retailers of the canceled Christmas market were able to move into empty stores to offer their goods.

Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit Frankfurt In front of the city hall, on the central Römerberg in Frankfurt, a lonely pine tree is a reminder that the Christmas market had to be canceled in the banking metropolis as well. This year's Christmas tree is a 21-meter (69-foot) spruce from the Gröbminger Land region of Austria. The impressive tree actually had to be cut down for a stream restoration.

Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit Mainz In Rhineland-Palatinate, too, fairy lights and Christmas trees are to create an atmosphere to make up for the Christmas markets that were canceled due to the coronavirus restrictions. In Mainz, fairy lights on the market square in front of the 1,000-year-old St. Martin's Cathedral make the unusual emptiness a little more bearable.

Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit Nuremberg Nuremberg's Christkindlesmarkt is probably Germany's most famous Christmas market. From the gallery of the Frauenkirche (photo), the "Christ Child" was supposed to open the market in 2020. In a video message, the actress who plays the traditional role said after the cancellation: "We will not let this spoil our enjoyment. There is so much that gives us joy, happiness and warmth." Author: Andreas Kirchhoff



WHO says 60% immunization rate needed

About 60% to 70% of the population needs to be immunized against the coronavirus in order to achieve herd immunity, the World Health Organization (WHO) has announced.

This rate is based on several modeling studies, the head of the WHO's vaccine department, Katherine O'Brien, told a press conference in Geneva.

"It's really important that we get more information about the vaccines," she said.

In recent days, three vaccines have reported promising trial results: AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech.

WHO spokesman Mike Ryan also said it would be "highly speculative" to say that the virus did not emerge in China. Chinese state media has been reporting that the virus, which was allegedly first discovered in a food market in the city of Wuhan, actually originated abroad.

DW covers Friday's latest updates on the pandemic from around the world:

Americas

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the Canadian military will play a leading role in distributing the coronavirus vaccine, when it is ready. Officials are concerned about reaching far-flung regions, particularly in the sparsely-populated north of the world's second-largest country.

In the United States, Black Friday crowds were diminished. Traditionally the biggest shopping day of the year, retailers moved online. Large shops like Walmart sent out staff to manage numbers in stores and take customers' temperatures.

California’s Los Angeles County has banned close to all social gatherings involving individuals from more than a single household starting Monday. The restrictions will be in place for at least three weeks.

The order does not include religious services and protests, which are protected under the US constitution. It will affect nearly 20 million people who live in and around Los Angeles, the US’ second-largest city.

Asia

North Korean hackers have regularly attempted to hack South Korean labs for information about a potential vaccine, Seoul has said. Lawmakers said the cyberattacks had been unsuccessful so far.

In India, five patients were killed when a fire broke out at a COVID-19 ward. This is the fourth blaze at a specialized hospital in the country since the pandemic began, leading to angry questions from the Supreme Court.

A seventh member of Pakistan’s cricket team has tested positive for the virus, according to New Zealand's Ministry of Health. The team is currently in New Zealand for three Twenty20 internationals and two test matches.

"One additional member of the Pakistan squad has today tested positive during routine testing. The remainder of the results from the squad's Day 3 swab testing - apart from the six who have already returned a positive result, are negative," the ministry said.

Six people from the 53-member group tested positive upon arrival.

Europe

Just over 50% of Germans want to be vaccinated against the virus, a survey commissioned by health insurance company Barmer found.

With close to 2000 people interviewed, 53% said they wanted to be vaccinated, 15% said they may want to be vaccinated, nine percent said they’d "rather not", and 13% were certain they did not want to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Close to 10% were undecided.

The survey found that 42% of people with children said they intended to have their children vaccinated as well.

Ireland has announced it will ease its lockdown next week, allowing restaurants and gyms to reopen. Travel will be permitted from December 18, allowing a "different but special" Christmas, Prime Minister Micheal Martin announced.

The country was under a six-week lockdown, starting October 21, which stopped people from traveling beyond 5 km from their place of residence. All non-essential workers were to work from home and all non-essential retail and leisure facilities were closed.

Belgium will also ease its lockdown from December 1.

France and Spain have both recorded slightly lower numbers of daily cases than the day before. There were 12,459 new cases in France, down from 13,563 the day before, while Spain recorded 10,853, down from 12,000 on Thursday. Authorities hope this indicates a downward trend.

A German doctor on trial in Munich for anti-doping offenses has offered up two of his special fridges to store coronavirus vaccines. The prosecutor welcomed the offer of the fridges, which can each hold around 10,000 doses of the vaccine, but said: "I don't want to belittle your heroism, but you wouldn't have got the equipment anyway."

shs,ed/jlw (AP, dpa, Reuters)