Coronavirus digest: French hospitals transfer critically ill COVID-19 patients to Germany

Europe

Hospitals in Germany are once again taking in COVID-19 patients from across the French border. Patients in critical condition from the French border regions of Grand Est were transferred to Saarbrücken and Völklingen on Thursday and Friday, the Metz-Thionville regional hospital said in a statement.

Eight patients were transferred, French lawmaker Christophe Arend wrote on Twitter.

Last week, a hospital in the Netherlands transferred some of its critically ill patients to Germany for treatment.

In spring, when the pandemic first broke out, numerous patients from neighboring countries were treated in German hospitals. A total of 130 patients from French hospitals were transferred.

France, meanwhile, continues to see a huge rise in infections. On Friday, more than 60,000 new cases were recorded, the highest one-day infection rate since authorities started large-scale testing.

Around 400 people died in hospitals with Covid-19 during the same time period. Another 400 died in retirement or care homes, but this figure is not recorded on a daily basis.

Data on new infections could be even higher, as a technical error has delayed full reporting, the AFP news agency reported, citing the national health authority.



Portugal has declared a state of emergency to tighten restrictions and control the virus, which will come into effect next week, and will last two weeks.

The president said it would "pave the way for new measures such as restricting traffic to certain times and certain days, in highest risk municipalities." The government will decide upon precautionary measures in a meeting on Saturday.

Latvia will enter a lockdown starting Monday for four weeks, after infections rose during the past month. The Baltic nation reported 367 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number to 7,119 with 87 deaths.

New social distancing rules have been put in place. A maximum of 10 people from no more than two households will be allowed to gather indoors. Shops have been asked to limit the number of customers, and restaurants will only be allowed to serve takeaway.

Americas

The US recorded 127,000 new infections on Friday, setting a third straight daily record, said Johns Hopkins University. There were 1,149 deaths during the same 24 hours.

While the death rate is not as high as springtime, the country has not seen a daily mortality rate of more than 1,000 since August. The US remains to be the worst affected nation during the pandemic, with more than 236,000 coronavirus-related fatalities and 9.7 million known infections.

The White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to officials. It was not immediately clear how he had contracted the virus. He is the latest among the White House inner circle to have tested positive.

Brazil reported 18,862 cases and 279 death in the past 24 hours. The health ministry said that the country has now seen 5,631,181 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 162,015.

Asia

The International Monetary Fund has approved a $370 million (€311.5 million) loan for Afghanistan, as the conflict-ravaged nation tries to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 42-month loan will help the country stabilize the economy, strengthen the COVID-19 response and encourage donor support.

"Should downside risks, including from the pandemic and the security situation, materialize, the recovery could falter and financing needs increase," said IMF deputy managing director Mitsuhiro Furusawa in a statement.

tg/mm (AFP, AP, Reuters)