Coronavirus digest: French hospitals set to go into crisis mode, report says

France is preparing regional health agencies and hospitals to enter "crisis organization" to deal with a possible surge in infections from the new coronavirus variants, Le Journal Du Dimanche has reported.

The move involves increasing the number of available hospital beds, delaying non-urgent surgery and mobilizing all medical staff. It echoes measures taken in March and November last year, when the country went into lockdown.

"This crisis organisation must be implemented in each region, regardless of the level of hospital stress and must be operational from Thursday Feb. 18," the DGS health authority said in a memo cited by the publication Sunday.

France has the sixth-highest COVID-19 caseload in the world. The virus variant first detected in Britain accounted for 25% of confirmed new infections in France.

Europe

Germany has partially closed its borders with the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol following a disturbing rise in coronavirus mutations. The decision comes despite protests from the EU.

Under the new rules, only Germans or non-German residents are allowed across the border. Exceptions have been made for essential workers in sectors like health and transport, and for urgent humanitarian reasons. The authorities also require a recent negative coronavirus test.

Germany has imposed restrictions on travel from Czech Republic over virus concerns.

Italy has halted the reopening of several popular ski resorts that were set to open their doors to visitors on Monday. The existing ban on winter sports for recreational skiers has been extended in light of the risk posed by more infectious variants of the virus.

The Czech government has declared a state of emergency for the next two weeks as it attempts to tackle the pandemic. A nation of 10.7 million, the Czech Republic had more than 1 million confirmed cases. Over 18,000 people have died.

In a bid to reduce the spread of new variants, England has announced that passengers arriving from any of 33 "red list" countries, including South Africa and Brazil, will have to complete a 14-day hotel quarantine under new border restrictions.

"As this deadly virus evolves, so must our defenses," Health Minister Matt Hancock said in a statement.

Under the quarantine package, almost 5,000 hotel rooms have been lined up by the government. Another 58,000 rooms are on standby.

Asia-Pacific

New Zealand’s largest city has been put under lockdown over cases involving the more transmissible UK variant of the virus, health officials have confirmed.

Auckland went into a new three-day lockdown on Monday after three new cases were detected in the city.

"We were absolutely right to make the decision to be extra cautious because we assumed it was going to be one of the more transmissible variants," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

In light of the new cases, Australia has suspended the travel “bubble” with New Zealand, which allowed New Zealanders to enter Australia without completing a 14-day quarantine at a hotel.

Americas

The United States has seen average daily new coronavirus cases fall below 100,000 in recent days after months of skyrocketing numbers.

"It's encouraging to see these trends coming down, but they're coming down from an extraordinarily high place," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Brazil'sfamed Carnival has been pulled off the streets because of the pandemic, prompting many groups to celebrate in online events with music and dance being streamed via YouTube and other social media platforms.

Brazil has recorded an average of over 1,000 deaths a day from the coronavirus, and the immunization campaigns have so far been lacking. This has prompted officials to threaten legal actions against people who defy the party ban.

Middle East

Israel has reached a deal with Cyprus to allow vaccinated citizens from both countries to travel to the other without restrictions when flights resume. This is the second such deal for Israel after it reached a a similar agreement with Greece last week.

Cyprus' Nicos Anastasiades confirmed that from April 1, Israeli citizens who got EU-approved Covid-19 vaccines "will not be required to take a PCR test to travel to Cyprus and will not be placed in quarantine upon arrival."

"The resumption of unrestricted free movement is of great importance to Cyprus, which is a tourism-dependent country," he added.

Israel’s largest healthcare provider said a study of over half a million fully-vaccinated Israelis indicated the BioNTech-Pfizer shot gave 94% protection against the virus.

"Vaccine efficacy is maintained in all age groups, including those aged 70+," Clalit Health Services said in a statement.

In a groundbreaking project, the healthcare provider tested 600,000 subjects who had received the recommended two doses of the vaccine and the same number of people who had not.

Israeli medical officials have so far administrated the first dose of the vaccine to some 3.8 million people, while 2.4 million have also received the second shot.

