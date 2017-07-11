Coronavirus digest: France to ban nonessential travel to and from UK

France is set to impose a ban on all nonessential travel to and from Britain as the United Kingdom reports an increase in its omicron caseload.

The government said in a statement on Thursday that there would be a "requirement to have an essential reason to travel to, or come from, the UK, both for the unvaccinated and vaccinated... People cannot travel for touristic or professional reasons."

The measure will come into effect from Saturday.

The government added that French citizens, people residing in France, and EU nationals would still be able to return to France.

Asia

Malaysia has tightened its coronavirus measures as the country logged its second case of the omicron variant.

The new restrictions, imposed on Thursday, include a ban on mass gatherings and mandatory booster doses for high-risk groups who wish to retain their unvaccinated status.

Authorities are also looking into 18 more suspected cases of the variant, with results scheduled on Friday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said.

The country recorded its first case of the virulent strain in a traveler from South Africa earlier this month.

Indonesia on Thursday reported its first case of the omicron variant in a cleaning staff member at a hospital in the capital Jakarta.

Indonesia's Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Thursday that the case was found a day earlier and advised people to continue following COVID-19 protocols.

Europe

Sweden has made vaccine passes compulsory for visitors from other Nordic countries crossing the border, in a bid to combat spiking cases of the omicron variant, the government announced on Thursday.

"We see an increase in infections in Europe, but also in our neighbors," news agency TT quoted Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson as saying.

"For visitors from any country except the Nordics, we have a requirement for a COVID pass. Today, the government is going to take the decision that there will be the same requirement also for the Nordic countries."

The new mandate will take effect from December 21, according to TT.

Germany on Wednesday issued a single-day record number of inoculations, almost 1.5 million in total, government data released on Thursday showed.

According to government figures, at least 70% of the country's population is now fully vaccinated, with 22.9 million booster shots also administered.

The country's public health institute, the RKI, announced 56,677 new cases on Thursday, at a seven-day incidence rate of 340.1 per 100,000 people per week. That figure has been dropping steadily in the last few days, after hitting an all-time peak at the beginning of December at what appears to have been the crest of the country's fourth wave.

