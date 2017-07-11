Coronavirus digest: France tightens vaccine restrictions on the elderly

French President Emmanuel Macron called for citizens to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot during an address on Tuesday.

Macron said people aged 65 and older will need to receive a booster shot by mid-December in order to have a valid health pass, known as the Pass Sanitaire.

The health pass, which is in the form of a QR code, is used to gain entry into public venues such as restaurants and clubs.

"We are not finished with the pandemic," Macron said in the televised speech. He said recent studies show that immunity from the vaccine decreases after six months.

"Each of us must play our part" to prevent a "fifth wave" of the pandemic, the French president said.

France has one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe, with almost 75% of the adult population being fully vaccinated. Despite this figure, coronavirus infections have shot up by 40% over the last week.

Watch video 01:59 French restaurants adopt health pass for staff

Here's a look at the latest coronavirus-related news from other parts of the world:

Europe

Germany has registered a record-high seven-day incidence rate for the third day running. The number of new infections per 100,000 people over the last week stands at 232.1. On Monday the rate passed 200 for the first time since the pandemic began. The Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases recorded a ttoal of 39,676n new infections over the past 24 hours, also a new record.

Denmark has greenlit a plan to reintroduce coronavirus-related restrictions amid rising cases.

Starting Friday, people in Denmark will need to show a COVID-19 health pass to enter restaurants, clubs and large public events. The pass indicates whether a person is vaccinated, recovered or has tested negative for the virus.

Denmark had previously lifted all coronavirus-related rules in September. Over 86% of those eligible for the shot are fully vaccinated (ages 12 and up), with the country having one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe.

Asia

US pharma giant Pfizer Inc. has asked Japan's health ministry to authorize its coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, according to a statement released by the company on Wednesday. The vaccine was jointly produced with German firm BioNTech.

Around 74% of the Japanese population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

In China, the southwestern city of Chengdu said Wednesday it carried out 30,000 coronavirus tests at a massive entertainment center. The mass screening came after the city recently found several cases of the virus.

All of the tests reportedly came back negative.

Watch video 02:32 New Zealand: 'Zero Covid' increasingly questioned

Oceania

Stores and malls in Auckland, New Zealand's biggest city, reopened for the first time in three months on Wednesday. The city is the hotspot of the country's coronavirus outbreak.

Although large stores are reopening, businesses in the hospitality sector will remain closed for now. The sector will reopen once the city has met a certain vaccination target, according to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Catch up on DW content

In the eastern city German city of Bautzen the long COVID winter has already begun. Everyone wants to see an end to the pandemic. But residents remain bitterly divided about how to get there. Read our full report here.

Watch video 02:28 Why are COVID case numbers so high in Germany's Saxony?

Coronavirus case numbers and hospitalizations are on the rise again. Many countries are going through their fourth wave, but a select few are bucking the negative trend. A look at who is doing better and why. Read the full story here.

Israel was the first country to vaccinate, one of the first to reopen, and the first to widely administer booster shots. Then came its worst COVID-19 wave yet. Now life has returned to "almost normal." So what can other countries learn from Israel? Watch the full report below.

Watch video 02:53 What other countries can learn from Israel about COVID-19

wd/rt (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)