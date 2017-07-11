Coronavirus digest: France surpasses 1 million cases as curfew extended

French health authorities on Friday said the country has reached over 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases, becoming the second country in Western Europe after Spain to reach that number of known infections.

The national health agency said more than 42,000 new cases had been recorded in the past 24 hours as the second wave of the pandemic takes hold.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron, on a visit to a hospital near Paris, told the public to expect the virus to remain for several more months.

"When I listen to scientists I see that projections are for at best until next Summer," he said, adding it was too early to say if France was headed towards new full or partial lockdowns.

An extended nighttime curfew will come into force across most of France at the stroke of midnight, affecting roughly two in three citizens. The 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, which had already been imposed in Paris and its suburbs, will now be extended to 38 other regions, and Polynesia.

Some 46 million people will have to stay home overnight unless they have a good reason for going outdoors.

Rest of Europe

For the second day in a row, Italy has reported a record number of new cases, registering 19,143 infections over the most-recent 24-hour period.

The Mediterranean country appeared to have the virus under control while the rest of Europe grappled with a second wave. However, a recent surge in infections has prompted new lockdowns.

Switzerland also hit a new record of COVID-19 infections, as the country of 8.6 million people saw 6,634 new cases over the previous 24 hours.

The federal government in Bern is expected to impose tougher nationwide measures next week, even as the country aims to keep businesses open, children in classrooms and hospitals operating.

Germany has now added the whole of Switzerland to its high-risk list of coronavirus hotspots.

The Netherlands, one of the European nations worst hit by the second wave, has begun transferring COVID-19 patients to Germany, amid a rapid rise in domestic hospitalizations.

The Flevo hospital in the central Dutch town of Almere said it would transfer two of its intensive care patients by helicopter to the western German city of Münster, around 65 km (40 miles) east of the Dutch-German border.

It was not the first time that Dutch coronavirus patients were sent to Germany, where the intensive care capacity is significantly larger. During the first wave in March and April, dozens of seriously ill people were transferred.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says the "real number" of coronavirus infections in his country is now more than 3 million. Spain officially has just over 1 million cases, but Sanchez said extrapolations from a nationwide antibody study showed the actual figure was far higher.

Meanwhile, Madrid's regional government is introducing a ban on households gathering indoors between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. The new measures, to come into effect on Saturday, will also limit capacity inside restaurants, bars, gyms and cinemas to 50%.

Poland will close restaurants for two weeks and cap public gatherings at five people from Saturday as part of new regulations to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The eastern European country recorded more than 13,600 infections on Friday — its highest daily caseload since the pandemic began.

Germany has reported more than 11,200 cases for a second day in a row. The number of infections has been steadily increasing, with the daily tally crossing the 10,000 mark on Thursday for the first time since the pandemic began. Data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases on Friday showed there were 49 new deaths, bringing the country's toll to 9,954.

A project by the UK government has backed up previous Dutch and French research that revealed that traces of COVID-19 can be found in sewage. The findings can indicate if a local community or institution is experiencing a spike in cases, giving health officials early signs of a local outbreak.

The UK project, which was launched in June, proved that fragments of genetic material from the virus can be detected in wastewater.

The study has now been extended to 90 wastewater sites in England, and the government aims to expand it further.

Meanwhile, the British government will increase subsidies for bars, pubs and restaurants, amid pressure to ease the economic impact of the virus on small businesses and workers.

"We have an economic plan that will protect the jobs and livelihoods of the British people wherever they live and whatever their situation," said the finance minister, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

Asia

India has reported fewer than 60,000 new cases for a fifth consecutive day, a significant decline from the daily record of 97,000 infections it posted a month ago.

India has the second-highest caseload in the world behind the United States, but the number of new daily cases has shown a downward trend in October. The Health Ministry says 54,366 news cases were registered on Friday, taking the overall total past 7.7 million.

Experts have warned that the festival season, currently underway in the world's second-most populous country, could lead to a fresh spike.

Japan's expert panel to combat the pandemic has proposed extending the New Year's holidays by about a week until January 11. Experts believe that extending the holiday would help in reducing the rush among travelers returning to their home towns, said Japan's Kyodo news agency.

Oceania

The Australian state of Victoria, which was a COVID-19 hotspot, reported on Friday that active cases had fallen to a four-month low. Only one new infection was recorded in the past 24 hours.

"This is a good number. This is a very clear sign that the strategy is working," state premier Daniel Andrews said. The state is expected to announce an easing of restrictions and social distancing measures on Sunday.

Americas

During the final US presidential debate, President Donald Trump said he took full responsibility for the US response to the pandemic, insisting that he had performed well.

"We closed up the greatest economy in the world to fight this disease, which came from China," he said, adding that mortality rates in the US were "down" and that a vaccine "will be delivered in weeks." He said that the US, with the most recorded cases and deaths in the world in gross terms, was now "rounding the turn."

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Keep your distance, please! These are the coronavirus rules as we know them: Keep a distance of 1.5 to 2 meters (5 to 6 feet) from others, observe good hygiene and wear a mask. But this does not do justice to the complex reality of how aerosols spread, researchers from Oxford and London (UK) and Cambridge MA (US) have written in an analysis published in the British Medical Journal in late August.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? This much? Or more? British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tried to show schoolchildren how it should be done. But what does his gesture mean exactly? Do his fingertips have to be 1.5 meters away from the fingertips of another person? That would be a reasonable interpretation of the regulations. But two arm lengths alone measure 1.5 meters, so distances of 4.5 meters or more could easily result.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Are sheep lengths better? The Icelandic Association of Sheep Breeders has established its own rules: Two sheep lengths are appropriate to avoid infection. One may wonder if face masks are also supposed to be knitted from real sheep's wool. This young shepherd in Senegal may be trying to find out how long a sheep is by pulling its hind leg. The Icelanders already know — exactly 1 meter.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Natural spacers Of course, this could also work. The standard length of a dog leash corresponds pretty exactly to the current coronavirus rules. Could it be a coincidence that a six-foot leash is usually prescribed for places where leashes are compulsory?

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Where does the 2-meter rule come from? The authors led by Lydia Bourouiba, an expert in fluid dynamics and disease transmission at MIT, writes that the rule is outdated. Two meters was the distance recommended by the German physician C. Flügge in 1897. Visible droplets that he had caught within this distance were still contagious. A 1948 study showed that 90% of streptococci coughed out in droplets flew no further than 1.7 meters.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Two meters are not enough The 1948 study was published in the American Medical Journal. It also showed that 10% of streptococci flew much further: up to 2.9 meters. If that were the case, perhaps the people on this lawn on the banks of the Rhine in Dusseldorf would be safe — if every other circle remained free. But wait a minute — we are not dealing with streptococci (bacteria) here, but with viruses.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Viruses spread via aerosols Viruses are much smaller than bacteria, so they can float around for hours and spread better in the air. This is why the researchers recommend that the distance between people should not be the only safety criterion but that other factors should be considered, too: How well a room is ventilated, whether people are wearing masks, and whether they are silent, speaking softly or singing and shouting.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Do not sing or cough Numerous studies have also shown that coughing can propel veritable parcels of viruses up to 8 meters through the air. Speaking or singing loudly also spread a lot of aerosols and droplets about the room. If, however, people only speak quietly, as in a library, and sit in the fresh air, safe distances can be smaller again.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? How long should I stay in the room? The duration of a stay in a contaminated room and how many people are in that room are also decisive factors when assessing the risk of infection. The researchers have used those factors to develop a traffic light model. The clear result: In rooms with a high occupancy, you should generally stay only for a short time, make sure they are well aired, wear a mask and speak quietly.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? One minute is enough to get infected Even very brief contact can be enough to transmit SARS-CoV-2. The US Center for Disease Control (CDC) had to tighten its rules on October 21, after a prison guard caught SARS-CoV-2 from prisoners with whom he had only had contact with for a few minutes at a time. Now, "close contact" is defined as being within 2 metres of an infected person for at least 15 minutes cumulatively within 24 hours.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? No mask needed here Here, however, the traffic light of the UK-US research team would show green. Outside, people can be safe for long periods of time even without a mask, provided there are few people around, everything is well ventilated and no one talks much. But even so, will the distance between deck chairs being measured here be enough? Author: Fabian Schmidt



mm, jsi/dr (AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP)