Coronavirus digest: France ramps up vaccine rollout

French Health Minister Oliver Veran said Sunday that France will extend the waiting time from four to six weeks between the first and second doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Veran said the strategy will help France ramp up its vaccine rollout.

"This will help us vaccinate more quickly without reducing protection," Veran told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper. He added that the AstraZeneca vaccine will also be made available to all citizens over the age of 55.

France is currently under a nationwide lockdown with schools and nonessential shops closed through the end of the month.

Here's a look at some of the other most notable pandemic-related stories around the world at present.

Europe

Germany's public institute for disease control and prevention, the Robert Koch Institute, said 15.2% of the German population, or 12.7 million people, have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine as of Saturday morning.

About 1,000 demonstrators in Romania took to the streets of Bucharest on Saturday to demand an end to restrictive measures intended to curb the spread of the virus. Protesters yelled slogans such as "Freedom!" and "Down with the government!" while speaking out against health practices such as mask wearing.

Romania's health system is struggling to deal with a rise in hospitalizations from the virus. Romania on Saturday passed 1 million total coronavirus cases.

Americas

Peru registered 384 new coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period Saturday, the country's third-highest daily death toll of the past week. Peruvians will go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president, with multiple presidential candidates having previously tested positive for the virus.

Mexico on Saturday recorded 2,192 new fatalities from the virus, one of the country's largest single-day death tolls.

Asia

China registered just 10 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a decline from 14 new cases a day earlier.

Middle East

Researchers in Israel found the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine may be less effective against the South African variant in a real-world data study. The research has not yet been peer-reviewed.

