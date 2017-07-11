 Coronavirus digest: France deploys riot police to enforce mask-wearing | News | DW | 17.08.2020

News

Coronavirus digest: France deploys riot police to enforce mask-wearing

France has deployed riot police to enforce mask-wearing as the country sees its biggest spike in cases since May. The Japanese economy contracted at a rate of 27.8% in the April-June quarter. Catch up on the latest.

A police officer in France hands out a fine (Reuters/E. Gaillard)

Europe

France has deployed 130 riot police to the Marseille region to enforce mask requirements, as more towns introduced compulsory mask-wearing. From Monday, people buying and selling goods at outdoor farmers' markets in the region are also required to cover their faces in a bid to reduce the infection risk.

France has registered its highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases since May. Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper that the government wants to expand mask use, especially in workplaces. ''We must avoid a new lockdown at any cost,'' she said.

But France still plans to reopen schools nationwide in two weeks. The country's infection count has rebounded in recent weeks, blamed in part on people traveling across the country for weddings, family gatherings or annual summer vacations with friends.

Italy announced it would close discos and clubs from Monday and make it compulsory to wear a mask outdoors in some areas at night, especially around pubs and bars.

Watch video 04:11

Italy: Pandemic overshadows and compounds migrants' woes

Spain has imposed new restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which include the closure of discos and a partial ban on smoking outdoors. Restaurants and bars will be required to close by 1:00 a.m., with no new guests allowed in from midnight.

The new changes have been prescribed for all regions. The small, northern wine-growing region of La Rioja and the southeastern region of Murcia are the first to have enforced the measures this weekend.

Under the guidelines, announced by Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa, visits to retirement homes will be limited, while smoking outdoors in public places is banned when a distance of two meters cannot be maintained.

  • Thai students wear face masks and sit at desks with plastic screens (Getty Images/L. DeCicca)

    Coronavirus brings back-to-school challenges

    Thailand: Class in a box

    The roughly 250 students who attend Wat Khlong Toey School in Bangkok now sit in plastic cubicles during class, and must keep their face masks all day. Sinks and soap dispensers are positioned outside each classroom, and temperatures are taken as students arrive to school in the morning. The strict measures seem to be working: the school has reported no new infections since July.

  • High school students wearing face masks pose (Getty Images/H. Hopkins)

    Coronavirus brings back-to-school challenges

    New Zealand: School for some

    These students in the capital, Wellington, are happy they can still go to school. Those in Auckland aren't so lucky. After the country went virus-free for three months, four new cases were reported in the country's largest city on August 11. Health authorities ordered the closure of schools and non-essential businesses in the city, and told citizens to stay home.

  • Students run celebrating their high school graduation at Nacka Gymnasium in Stockholm (picture-alliance/AP Photo/TT/J. Gow)

    Coronavirus brings back-to-school challenges

    Sweden: No special measures

    Students in Sweden are still enjoying their summer holidays, but this picture of graduates taken before the break continues to symbolize the country's special approach to dealing with COVID-19. Unlike almost everywhere else in the world, the Scandinavian country has never required citizens to wear masks. Businesses, bars, restaurants and schools have all remained open.

  • Students with face masks go upstairs to their classrooms at the Petri primary school in Dortmund (Getty Images/AFP/I. Fassbender)

    Coronavirus brings back-to-school challenges

    Germany: Single file, at a distance

    These students at Petri Primary School in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, are exhibiting exemplary behavior. Like all schools in Germany's most populous state, theirs requires face masks. Yet unlike students in Germany's other 15 states, they must also wear them in the classroom. It's too early to tell if the measures are working, however — the school year only kicked off on August 12.

  • A Palestinian teacher addresses high school students in a mask (Getty Images/AFP/H. Bader)

    Coronavirus brings back-to-school challenges

    West Bank: Back to school after 5 months

    School has also resumed in Hebron, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Jerusalem. Students in the region are required to wear face masks, with some schools even calling for gloves. Yet despite her mask, this teacher's enthusiasm is evident. Schools in the Palestinian territories have been closed since March, with Hebron being an epicenter of infections.

  • Tunisian high school students wearing face masks listen to their teacher at a classroom in a school in Tunisia's capital Tunis (Getty Images/AFP/F. Belaid)

    Coronavirus brings back-to-school challenges

    Tunisia: Masked since May

    This class of high school students in Tunis began wearing masks in May. As schools across the North African country resume in the coming weeks, all students will be required to wear them. When Tunisia's schools were closed for several weeks in March, parents had to school their children at home, helping them with TV and internet-based learning programs until classes could resume in early summer.

  • Children, who have missed their online classes due to a lack of internet facilities, maintain a safe distance as they listen to prerecorded lessons (Reuters/P. Waydande )

    Coronavirus brings back-to-school challenges

    India: Teaching by loudspeaker

    This school in Dandwal, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, has a special setup for students who have no access to the internet. Here they can attend a type of tutoring session to catch up on missed assignments, listening to prerecorded classes over a loudspeaker. Maharashtra was particularly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • A pupil gets his temperature measured before entering the Reverend Kim School (Getty Images/AFP/A. Mpiana)

    Coronavirus brings back-to-school challenges

    Congo: No class without temperature check

    Authorities in Lingwala, a well-heeled suburb in the Congolese capital, Kinshasa, are taking the threat of coronavirus infections among students extremely seriously. Every student attending the suburb's Reverend Kim School is required to have his or her temperature taken before being allowed to enter the building. Face masks are also mandatory.

  • A young boy in a mask has his temperature checked at school (picture-alliance/Newscom/P. C. James)

    Coronavirus brings back-to-school challenges

    United States: Lessons in the world's hot spot

    Schools in the US are also doing daily temperature checks to detect potential COVID-19 cases. Such measures are urgently needed in the country, which continues to see some of the world's highest infection rates. On August 13, Johns Hopkins University reported that more people had died within the past 24 hours than at any point since late May.

  • Teacher Maura Silva helps her student Yuri Araujo Silva put on gloves (Reuters/P. Olivares)

    Coronavirus brings back-to-school challenges

    Brazil: Gloves and a hug

    Maura Silva (left) is a teacher at a public school in western Rio de Janeiro, near one of the city's largest slums. She makes an effort to visit her students at home, and brings along her "hug kit." Before taking them in her arms, Silva and her students put on masks and she helps them to put on plastic gloves.

    Author: Daniel Heinrich


The German state of Bavaria said it had traced most of the people returning from abroad who tested positive for COVID-19, but who had not been notified. Authorities said in a statement that they had found 903 of the 949 people who tested positive out of a total of 44,000 travelers returning to the country.

The tests had been carried out up to two weeks ago, but problems with data entry meant that the travelers faced a long wait for their test results. Germany has seen an alarming rise in coronavirus in recent weeks, with many fearing the country has already entered a second wave.

Meanwhile, Brandenburg's Education Ministry has suspended an elementary school principal for refusing to wear a mask. The state instituted a mask requirement for inside schools, except classrooms, that came into force on Monday.

The principal had written to parents that he did not feel bound by this legal requirement, according to the ministry, which said "he clearly was acting unlawfully."

Read more: Germany looks abroad for nurses, caregivers

Asia

Japan's economy shrank a historic 7.8% in the April-June quarter, the worst contraction in the nation's modern history, as the coronavirus deepens economic woes. At an annualized rate, the economy contracted 27.8%, the biggest fall since 1980, when comparable data became available.

It was the third straight quarter of contraction for the world's third-largest economy. The coronavirus pandemic has hit business and consumer spending. Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan's economy, fell 8.2% for the quarter.

While the economy has re-opened after the government lifted state of emergency measures in late May, a worrying resurgence in infections cloud the outlook for business and household spending.

Watch video 01:42

Japan in deep recession

Read more: How Indian police contained coronavirus in Mumbai

New Zealand has delayed its upcoming general election by one month due to the renewed virus outbreak in the country. The election was originally supposed to take place on September 19 but will now be held on October 17.

"This decision gives all parties time over the next nine weeks to campaign and the Electoral Commission enough time to ensure an election can go ahead," said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

New Zealand is currently battling a return of COVID-19 which last week forced the country's largest city Auckland into lockdown and ended 102 days without new infections.

South Korea counted its fourth straight day of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus cases Monday as the government urged people to stay home and curb travel.

The government had drawn up a special holiday on Monday with hopes of spurring domestic consumption. But as infections in the capital region increase, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo urged people to stay home and for residents in Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi province to avoid visiting other parts of the country for two weeks.

Read more: Coronavirus trend: The pandemic is far from over

Middle East

Firms from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel signed an agreement to jointly develop research and studies on the novel coronavirus. The move follows the normalization of the two countries' political relations.

The UAE's APEX National Investment and Israel's TeraGroup signed the "strategic commercial agreement" in Abu Dhabi. The two companies hope to develop a rapid test for coronavirus, among other joint ventures.

Read more: Coronavirus digest: Germany warns against 'party holidays' after Spain travel warning

ed,jcg/sri (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Watch video 01:22

Rio tourist attractions reopen despite rising infections

