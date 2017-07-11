Coronavirus digest: France backs one jab for COVID survivors

French citizens who have already been infected with the coronavirus will only require one dose of the vaccine because their body will retain immunity memory, according to the country's Public Health Department.

The authority said the jab should come at least three months after infection, but preferably six.

So far, some 2.2 million people in France have been vaccinated on one occasion, with roughly 600,000 more having received both doses, according to the Health Ministry.

Most of thevaccines on offer currently only gain full functionality after two doses.

Europe

The head of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control has warned that the coronavirus could last indefinitely.

Andrea Ammon told AFP the virus "seems very well adapted to humans" and may require experts to tweak vaccines over time, as is the case with the seasonal flu. "So we should be prepared that it will remain with us."

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) plans to fast track vaccines that are modified to protect against new variants of the coronavirus, the head of the agency's COVID-19 task-force told news agency Reuters.

Marco Cavaleri said there should be no need for large-scale trials like those required to assess the earlier vaccines, since tweaks for new variants can be tested on smaller groups.

Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted the slow start to the vaccine campaign in Germany has been a "disappointment" but said that vaccination centers will soon be "at full capacity." She has also urged caution over the country's lockdown to stave off the threat of new variants.

The "R" number in the UK, which measures the reproduction rates of the coronavirus, has dropped below 1 for the first time since July, increasing hopes that Britain's lockdown could be eased next month.

Estimates have shown that the "R" number is now between 0.7 and 0.9, slightly down on last week's estimate.

In Italy, the regions of Abruzzo, Liguria, Tuscany, and the autonomous province of Trentino are to be placed in the medium-risk "orange" category from Sunday, meaning that bars, restaurants and museums will be shut in those parts of the country.

Outgoing Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has also renewed a ban on traveling between regions that had been due to expire on Monday, until February 25.

Finland The Finnish government put in place stricter regulations beginning on January 27 for those entering the country. All travelers will have to take a coronavirus test at the border. Finland is restricting entry from all Schengen countries — where people are allowed to travel without border control — permitting only essential travel for work for services like health care and emergency services.

Sweden Travelers from most EU countries, and people travelling from non-EU countries who are exempted from the EU's entry ban, will have to show a negative COVID-19 test no older than 48 hours on arrival, or be turned away. The new rules came into force on February 6. There is a ban on entry to Sweden from the UK, Denmark and Norway, apart from Swedish citizens and people who live or work in Sweden.

Denmark Non-essential tourist travel to Denmark is currently being warned against due to high infection levels. Only people with a valid reason and a negative coronavirus test, no more than 24 hours old, will be allowed into the country. Denmark's lockdown has been extended until February 28. Restaurants, cafés and pubs, as well as cultural and leisure facilities, remain closed.

Switzerland Switzerland's border with its neighbors, Schengen zone countries and most of Europe are open. Arrivals from some nations and regions that are classified "high risk" due to their infection rate are required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. Flights from the UK and South Africa have been suspended. Since January 18, stores have had to close, with the exception of suppliers of everyday goods.

Luxembourg Travelers from EU and Schengen Area countries can enter Luxembourg without the need to present a negative COVID-19 test unless they arrive by air; since January 29 a negative test must be shown at boarding. Non-essential travel from most third countries is banned until March 31. Non-essential shops are open, but bars and restaurants are closed in Luxembourg and there is a curfew from 11 p.m.

Czech Republic The Czech government, to slow infection rates and the spread of virus variants, sealed off three border areas on February 12. The districts of Cheb and Sokolov on the border with Bavaria, and Trutnov in the border triangle with Poland and Saxony, are affected. Border controls are in place. Anyone living there is not allowed to leave their district and no one is allowed to enter.

Norway Norway has closed its border to all but essential travel in a bid to halt the further spread of coronavirus variants. Unlike previous versions of the entry rules, there are very few exceptions, aside from Norwegian residents returning only "socially critical personnel" are exempt. The border closure comes into force on January 29 for two weeks, at which time the situation will be reviewed.

Poland As of January 1, travellers from non-EU countries can only enter Poland for essential travel. The borders are open to travelers from the majority of EU. All arrivals to Poland must self-isolate for 10 days with some exceptions related to work or residency in Poland. The country now also allows travelers with a COVID-19 vaccination certificate to enter without the need to quarantine.

Turkey All travelers aged 6 years and above will be required to show a negative PCR test result before they can enter Turkey and may be subject to health screening when they arrive. Turkey has currently banned flights from the UK due to the new COVID-19 variant. Shopping centers, markets, restaurants and hairdressers are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week.

Croatia New measures temporarily restricting border crossing were introduced on November 30. However, some exemptions have been made. Croatia is following a traffic light system for travel restrictions and anybody coming from an EU country on the 'green list' can enter the country without any restrictions. That's providing they show no symptoms and haven't been in close proximity to an infected person.



Asia

Chinese authorities have refused to give World Health Organization (WHO) experts data on early coronavirus cases that could help them determine how and when the novel virus first emerged, US daily the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing WHO investigators.

WHO investigators are currently on a fact-finding mission in China to help unearth details on how the virus began to spread.

Americas

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has suggested schools reopen as soon as possible, albeit with strict new guidelines in place.

The strategy emphasizes universal masking, hand washing and disinfection, as well as contact tracing.

Iceland The island in the North Atlantic with its waterfalls, volcanoes and glaciers is ready for tourists. Nature lovers and adventurers can travel there, subject to coronavirus regulations. Iceland is one of the few countries in Europe that allows entry for vaccinated people and people who have recovered from COVID-19 infection without the need for testing and quarantine.

La Palma, Spain The Canary Island of La Palma is also almost COVID-free. Tourists traveling from Germany could theoretically enter with a negative PCR test, but La Palma is currently not well served by airlines, as it is part of Spain, a high-incidence country. For those returning from the island, stricter entry rules apply. Hoteliers and letting agents are hoping that the situation will improve from March on.

Zanzibar Travel restrictions for Zanzibar were lifted as early as June 2020. Travelers from most countries can enter without a PCR test, entry form, or quarantine needed. On the island, which belongs to Tanzania, there are no restrictions, restaurants are open, and parties and concerts are being held. At the end of March, Lufthansa for the first time plans to offer direct flights to the island of bliss.

Rwanda Tourists go to Rwanda to see mountain gorillas. A negative PCR test must be presented on entry, and a further test done locally. After seven days in quarantine, tourists are then allowed to go on safari to see the gorillas under strict hygiene conditions. The precautionary measures have proven effective. The African country has never been listed as a risk area by Germany's Robert Koch Institute.

The Seychelles The archipelago off Africa's east coast beckons with white sandy beaches, turquoise blue sea and lush palm trees. Since January, anyone can enter the country if they have a COVID vaccination certificate and a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours. There is no need for quarantine. The vacation can start immediately. However, as the Seychelles are a risk area, returnees will have to quarantine.

The Maldives The Indian Ocean island nation has seen rising infection rates since December and is considered a risk area. The Maldives have been sticking to their entry policy from July 2020. Tourists can enter with a negative PCR test, but their stay remains limited to the pre-booked resort. Given the luxurious facilities of the hotel complexes, tourists are quite willing to accept these restrictions.

Thailand Low infection rates mean that travel to Thailand is only discouraged, not warned against. Upon arrival and at their own expense, travelers must undergo 14 days of strict quarantine in a government-approved isolation facility (usually a hotel) and complete several COVID-19 tests. Only then can they move freely within the country.

Aruba, Dutch Caribbean Work at your laptop before jumping into the pool, or vice versa? If you can't stop working, you can "work from home" in faraway countries. Travel operators in several countries, like the Dutch Caribbean island of Aruba (pictured) have recognized the opportunity and offer working holiday options for remote workers. Here too, of course, current coronavirus restrictions must be heeded.

Dubai Dubai was considered COVID-free as recently as December, but since January 24, it's been considered a high risk area. The Gulf emirate had brought influencers and celebrities to the country and tourists followed, after pictures of carefree pool parties went around the world. Now bars and pubs are closed, limits apply to shopping malls and restaurants. And when they return home, quarantine awaits.

Cruises The cruise industry is wooing customers back by offering the greatest possible safety. This means lower occupancy rates on the vessels, social distancing on board, mandatory wearing of face masks, daily temperature checks, controlled shore excursions avoiding direct contact with the general public. But this relaxation comes with restrictions, because the coronavirus also knows how to travel.







