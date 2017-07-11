Coronavirus digest: France and UK set record daily figures

Britain and France both posted record high rises in the daily number of coronavirus cases on Saturday evening.

France reported 17,000 new cases, with 49 additional deaths on the same day. The rate of positive coronavirus tests rose to 7.9% from 7.7% in the country.

In Britain, the health ministry reported almost 13,000 new cases on the same day, almost double from the cases reported on Friday. The British government said the sudden spike was due to a "technical issue" which caused a delay in reporting previous cases.

Europe is in the middle of another surge in cases, as new restrictions are being placed across the continent.

Europe

Italy: The country reported 2,844 new cases on Saturday, its highest tally since April, when the country was still in lockdown. The death toll rose by 27. The Italian government announced measures to curb the rise in numbers to be introduced soon, which will make wearing masks in public compulsory.

Ukraine: Former President Petro Poroshenko has been hospitalized for double pneumonia, according to his wife. "Despite the fact that my husband has double pneumonia, he is strong-willed and is demonstrating this in the fight against the disease," Maryna Poroshenko said. The 55-year-old tested positive for the virus just a few days ago.

Ireland: The chief medical officer of Ireland said the country was seeing rising numbers, after the country reported the highest rise in cases since April. Ireland has taken measures such as banning indoor restaurants and travel in and out of capital city Dublin.

Americas

USA: President Donald Trump, who tested positive for coronavirus, put out a video of himselfsaying the coming days will be "most crucial." He and First Lady Melania Trump are receiving treatment at the Walter Reed Hospital.

Africa

Tunisia: The North African nation is set to ban all public gatherings, and reduce working hours for public sector employees. The decision was taken due to the rise in coronavirus cases, over fears that the healthcare sector would be unable to cope with the high numbers. The country faces a shortage of intensive care beds.

