Coronavirus digest: Florida COVID cases reach new high

The southern US state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases. Australia too is battling a rising number of cases despite lockdowns. Follow DW for more.
Florida has reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, the state's highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic.
Figures from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday showed how quickly the number of cases is rising in the Sunshine State. Only a day earlier, Florida reported 17,093 new daily cases.
The previous peak was 19,334 cases reported on January 7.
The state now accounts for around a fifth of all new cases in the US.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has resisted mandatory mask mandates and vaccine requirements, and along with the Florida Legislature, has limited local officials' ability to impose measures meant to stop the spread of the virus.
Here are the other major developments on coronavirus from around the world.
Israel has begun vaccinations for children between the ages of 5 and 11 at risk of health complications.
The country is also looking at developing an oral vaccine, according to news agency AFP.
Everyone above 60 years of age can receive a third shot of COVID vaccine. They should have received the second shot at least five months ago to become eligible for the third.
Nearly 60% of Israel's population have gotten two shots, mostly with the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine.
Despite the success, Israel reported 2,435 new cases on Saturday, the highest since March, and 326 people were hospitalized.
Saudi Arabia opens its border to fully vaccinated tourists from today after a 17-month pause.
They will not be required to quarantine if they can provide health authorities with a negative COVID-19 report.
Olympics organizers recorded 18 new cases at the Tokyo Games on Sunday. The figures bring the total number of Olympics-linked cases to 259. 24 athletes have tested positive so far.
Australia's most populous state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, recorded 239 new cases of delta variant of the virus, matching the record daily number of cases on Thursday.
There are currently 222 people are in hospital and 54 of them are in intensive care in the state.
In Queensland, there were 9 new cases, the state's highest number in a year.
South Africa kicks off its inoculation drive for people aged between 35 and 49. It threw open registration for those in the group in the middle of July.
Some 12 million people are eligible for the vaccines in the age group, with 1.5 million enrolling within the first 48 hours.
The number of cases in Germany rose by 2,097 and the number of deaths increased by 1 on Sunday. The total number of cases now stands at 3,771,272 and deaths at 91,659.
Meanwhile, new rules for unvaccinated tourists entering Germany came into force on Sunday.
A survey published by the German newspaper Bild showed that 27% of those who were unvaccinated were willing to receive their shots.
Some 54% said they would not like to be vaccinated and 19% said they were undecided.
rm/mm (AP, DPA)