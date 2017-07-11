Coronavirus digest: Fire at COVID hospital in North Macedonia kills 14

An explosion rocked a hospital for coronavirus patients in the North Macedonian city of Tetovo late on Wednesday. The ensuing fire killed 14 people.

"A huge tragedy has occurred in the Tetovo COVID-19 center," Prime Minister Zoran Zaev wrote on Twitter, before traveling to the affected area on Thursday.

While officials were still trying to determine the exact cause of the disaster, deputy fire chief Saso Trajcevski said that because the hospital was modular, all of the plastic in the building materials had contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

The hospital was newly built last December as the small country struggled to find enough beds for coronavirus patients.

The temporary facility was set up to handle excess COVID patients during the pandemic

Police in Italy warned on Thursday that anti-vaccine protestors were planning violent attacks, possibily against the government and police. They said they had placed eight individuals from around the country under observation after reading threats and plans they had posted in a Telegram messaging group calling itself "the warriors."

Some of those under surveillance had their homes searched and evidence seized.

A demonstration is set to take place in Rome on Saturday. Protestors are angry about a new rule that will see vaccine requirements to enter many entertainment and cultural venues.

In Japan, the government announced that restrictions in Tokyo and other regions will be extended to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed as the country fights its fifth wave of the pandemic. The lockdowns affect about 80% of Japan's 126 million inhabitants.

Japan has recently been dropped from a number of countries lists of safe travel destinations.

The government of Singapore has said that it will finally be relaxing restrictions for migrant workers who live in dormitories, more than a year after imposing strict curbs on their movements after cases surged in the often cramped quarters.

Some 90% of those workers are now vaccinated, but will still be required to present a negative antigen test when visiting public spaces.

Nearly 100 children have come down with COVID-19 at an orphange in the Philippines, after an asymptomatic adult visited the facility in Quezon city. Of the 122 people infected,99 were children, Quezon Mayor Joy Belmonte said. Belmonte chastised the organization for not following legal safety protocols, saying that "the children could have been saved from the life-threatening risks of COVID" if the orphanage had adhered to standard procedures.

Officials in Australia have announced an end to Sydney's strict, months-long lockdown. Cafes, shops, gyms, and other businesses will reopen in the second half of October, the government of New South Wales said.

In the same announcement, New South Wales said stay-at-home orders for fully vaccinated individuals would be lifted once its target of a 70% vaccination rate among adults was attained.

