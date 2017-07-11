Coronavirus digest: FDA panel recommends BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine for children

A panel of experts advising the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted to endorse the use of the BioNTech-Pfizer kid-size vaccine dose for children aged 5 to 11 years old.

The recommendation from the panel brings the US closer to administering COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as five, but it is still up to the FDA to give its formal approval.

It would then be up to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to give the final authorization.

While the agency is not legally bound to follow the recommendations of its expert advisers, it usually does.

The panel argued that the benefits of a shot outweigh any risks and that parents should be given the opportunity to protect their children from the growing number of cases among kids.

There have been almost 100 coronavirus deaths among 5 to 11-year-olds in the US.

Watch video 12:01 COVID-19 Special: Vaccinations for children – who's at risk?

Here are some more coronavirus headlines from around the world:

Oceania

New Zealand has said it will extend its vaccine mandate to cover 40% of workers, including those who have close contact with customers, such as people working in restaurants, gyms and hair salons.

The government recently announced its goal to vaccinate 90% of all people aged 12 and older.

Australia announced on Wednesday that its citizens will soon once again be able to travel abroad, if vaccinated. The government imposed a ban on foreign travel 18 months ago that restricted travel in and out of the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrisson also said on Wednesday that unvaccinated tennis players hoping to take part in the Australian Open tournament will have to undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine upon arrival.

Americas

A committee of Brazilian senators has voted to recommend that criminal charges be brought against President Jair Bolsonaro for crimes related to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Brazil has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world.

ab/wmr (Reuters, dpa, AP, AFP)