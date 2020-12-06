Coronavirus digest: Expect squabbles over vaccine distribution, warns German health minister

In Germany, Health Minister Jens Spahn has warned that the rollout of coronavirus vaccinations will lead to squabbles over who gets inoculated first.

Spahn told an online forum in Berlin that the number of doses will be limited in the first few months. He estimated that there would be three million doses in January, but there would be tens of millions of people who want to be treated.

He said there would be tough decisions about who will be prioritized. The government has already said that health workers, the elderly and those at high risk of severe complications from COVID-19 will get the first doses.

Spahn added that he expects the situation to ease within a few months. From the summer, he said, it would be possible to carry out vaccinations in doctors' clinics. If as many people as possible get vaccinated, the country could be out of the woods by the fall of 2021, he added.

Meanwhile, the country's coronavirus app has so far warned more than 1.5 million people of a possible infection.

Minister in the Chancellory Helge Braun told the newspaper Welt am Sonntag that the app has done "exactly what it should."

The app records contacts between strangers who would otherwise not be warned of their risk of infection.

"So far, over 100,000 users have shared a positive coronavirus test in the app," Braun said. With an average of 15 relevant contacts per user, that would be more than 1.5 million people who have been warned to date.

Braun told the newspaper that the German app was better than those in Asia, which are less accurate and have sent people into quarantine unnecessarily.

He said the advantage of the German app is the connection to testing laboratories. If the test results are positive, the users are informed immediately.

Europe

Britain is gearing up to be the first country in the world to roll out the BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, with the first shots set to be administered on Tuesday.

The vaccine will first be made available at hospitals, before being distributed to doctor’s clinics, the government said on Sunday.

People over the age of 80, frontline workers and residents, and staff of care homes are on top of the priority list for the dosage.

According to the authorities, more than 1,000 vaccination centers operate across the country under groups of local doctors.

The head of Britain's medicines regulator has played down concerns that the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine could be disrupted if Britain and the European Union fail to reach a trade deal before the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31.

"We've practised, we are ready, we are fully prepared for any possible outcome," June Raine, head of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), told the BBC.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip could receive the vaccine within weeks, according to the Daily Mail newspaper. The report added that the two royals will not receive preferential treatment and were in line to get the shot early due to their age.

Read more: UK approves COVID vaccine, as EU, Germany plan distribution

Belgium, France and Spain have said the jabs will begin in January for the most vulnerable.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Friday he hopes at least a third of the country's 47 million residents would receive the jab by June.

The improving situation in France also continued its general trend on Saturday with a further fall in the number of COVID-19 hospital deaths. Hospital admissions also fell, although the total still numbered in the tens of thousands. A little over 26,000 people were in French hospitals on Saturday due to COVID-19 problems.

Asia

Provincial governments across China are placing orders for experimental, domestically made vaccines, the Associated Press reported Sunday.

Demand is high despite health officials remaining tight-lipped on how well they work or how they may reach the country's 1.4 billion people.

More than a million health care workers and others who are deemed at high risk of infection have already received the vaccines under emergency use permission. There has been no word on possible side effects.

The country's fledgling pharmaceutical industry has at least five vaccines from four producers being tested in more than a dozen countries including Russia, Egypt and Mexico.

One developer, China National Pharmaceutical Group, known as Sinopharm, said in November it had applied for final market approval for use of its vaccine

The companies are using more traditional techniques than Western developers so the vaccines can be stored at 2 to 8 Celcius (36 to 46 Fahrenheit).

Hospitals in Pakistan are struggling to cope with overwhelming numbers of COVID-19 cases.

"We are in a critical situation which is worsening every day," Sajjad Qaisar, secretary-general of the Pakistan Medical Association, told dpa.

Qaisar said hospitals have been filled up by seriously ill patients, and there is a dearth of ventilators and sometimes a shortage of oxygen cylinders.

At least seven patients died on Saturday in a public hospital in the north-western city of Peshawar when doctors ran out of oxygen to treat them. The provincial government has launched an inquiry.

New infections are steadily increasing in Pakistan; more than 3,000 new cases have been reported daily since December 2.

Indonesia's social affairs minister has been arrested for allegedly taking $1.2 million ($990,000) in bribes linked to food aid for those hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Juliari Batubara was named as a suspect after Indonesian anti-corruption agents seized suitcases, backpacks and envelopes stuffed with cash in a sting operation on Saturday.

Officials have alleged that he received the money from two contractors that were appointed to supply basic food packages for those whose incomes dried up.

Batubara turned himself in on Sunday at the anti-corruption agency's headquarters, becoming the second minister in President Joko Widodo's government to be arrested over alleged graft in recent weeks.

South Korea has raised its coronavirus alert to the second-highest level in Seoul and surrounding areas as authorities struggle to contain a fresh outbreak.

In recent weeks, new infections have jumped from around 100 a day to more than 500.

In the capital, all gatherings of more than 50 people will be banned and professional sports will be held behind closed doors with no spectators. Cafes will continue to serve only takeaways, while restaurants must close by 9 p.m., with only deliveries permitted afterward.

The country was previously held up as a model of how to combat the virus, due to its test and trace program. The public has largely followed social distancing and other rules, such as wearing face masks.

Read more: North Korea attempts to hack South Korean coronavirus vaccine firms — spy agency

Watch video 03:49 Share Turkey's COVID-19 case number debate Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3lBOC Coronavirus contact tracing in Istanbul: A race against time

Oceania

Australia's Victoria state eased its coronavirus restrictions on Sunday after recording no new cases of infections for 37 days straight.

With new relaxations, the limit for people attending social gatherings has been increased to 100. The density rules of one person per two square meters will continue to apply.

Masks will still be mandatory in indoor venues and on public transport.

Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews said 50% of office workers are expected to return to workplaces by January 11.

Read more: Coronavirus: South Australia lifts lockdown early after contact tracers misled

Middle East

Hundreds of thousands of pupils in Israel have returned to junior high schools for the first time in more than two months, as part of the easing of the second lockdown.

Seventh to tenth graders became the last students to stay at home after Israel on September 18 became the first Western country to impose a second nationwide lockdown.

After being criticized for easing the first March-May curbs too quickly, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to avoid making the same mistake by lifting the second lockdown in stages, starting the process on October 18.

But numbers of daily infections have gone up again nonetheless, on Sunday crossing the 1,500 mark for the first time in weeks, and prompting officials to warn of an imminent third lockdown.

Dozens of people attended the lighting of the Christmas tree in Bethlehem — believed by many to be the birthplace of Jesus — in the Palestinian territories on Saturday.

In normal times, thousands of tourists regularly take part in the event, bringing a much-needed economic boost to the area. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the vast majority were obliged to view the ceremony online.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times In 2020, things will be very different for St. Nick A picture from better days: St. Nicholas parades like this one will not be found in this pandemic year. In 2020, he will be a solo performer. He, too, must keep his distance and wear a face mask, and can't visit children in schools and kindergartens. He'll also have to strike Christmas markets from his agenda, because they're closed this year.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times St. Nicholas will also be working from home The diocese of Essen sends the holy man to day care centers, homes or to offices via video meetings. The dates can be booked online. During the virtual visit, the St. Nicholas performers tell the story of the early Christian bishop, talk to the children and listen to songs and poems.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times Drive-by St. Nicholas This St. Nicholas — who incidentally is called Sinterklaas in the Netherlands — has opted for the open-air option. The city of Vorden has organized a circuit on which people can get as close to the legendary saint as is currently allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic. After all, his mission has remained unchanged for centuries: to make people happy.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times Trademarks: Bishop's staff and miter hat Nicholas was a Greek bishop in the 4th century. He lived in Myra, which is now Demre in Turkey. According to legend, he is said to have distributed all his wealth among the poor. For his good acts, he was canonized by the Catholic Church. Nowadays he is often confused with Santa Claus. But the secular version doesn't appear with the symbols of a bishop, namely a staff and a miter hat.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times Faster than his counterpart In addition, St. Nicholas is way ahead of Santa Claus in terms of time: He already surprises children with small gifts on December 6, thus shortening the waiting period for them until Santa Claus delivers his present on December 24.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times No compulsory quarantine in Belgium In Belgium, St. Nicholas traditionally arrives in November by steamship from Spain and is given a warm welcome. This year the walk through the crowd was canceled. But in a letter, the Belgian government assured the children that St. Nicholas would not have to go into quarantine and would be able to deliver his presents despite a nighttime curfew.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times Sweet on the outside, hollow on the inside Social distancing? Not necessary for these gentlemen! Edible St. Nicholases have been around since 1820, and the first examples were still made entirely by hand out of chocolate. Nowadays, the chocolate Christmas figures are cast in molds and hollow inside. Around 150 million are produced in Germany every year.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times Goal achieved: Boots filled with treats Children in Germany eagerly clean their boots and place them by the door on the evening of December 5. If they were good during the year, the boots are filled with sweet treats in the morning. If not, they will find a thatched rod. Either way, they can be sure that St. Nicholas will do his work reliably this year — despite the coronavirus. Author: Kerstin Schmidt



