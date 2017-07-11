Coronavirus digest: European countries see record caseloads as surge shows no signs of easing

Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina have all reported record daily caseloads. Meanwhile, a UK study shows that traces of COVID-19 can be found in waste water. Follow DW for the latest.
For the second day in a row, Italy has reported a record number of new cases, this time registering 19,143 coronavirus infections over a 24-hour period.
It is an increase of 3,000 on Thursday's figure as Italy struggles with the pandemic once more.
The Mediterranean country appeared to have the virus under control as the rest of Europe grappled with a second wave. However, a recent surge in infections on the peninsula has meant lockdowns being introduced across the country.
On Friday alone, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina, as well as Italy, registered record caseloads for one day, while Spain, Germany and France posted record figures on Thursday.
A project by the UK government revealed that traces of COVID-19 can be found in sewage. This can indicate if a local community or institution is experiencing a spike in cases, giving health officials early signs of a local outbreak.
The project, which was launched in June, proved that fragments of genetic material from the virus can be detected in waste water.
"This is a significant step forward in giving us a clearer idea of infection rates both nationally and locally, particularly in areas where there may be large numbers of people who aren’t showing any symptoms and therefore aren’t seeking tests," British Environment Secretary George Eustice said.
The study has been extended to 90 waste water sites in England, and the government aims to expand it further.
Meanwhile, the British government will be increasing subsidies for bars, pubs and restaurants, amid pressure to ease the economic impact of the virus on small businesses and workers.
"There are difficult days and weeks ahead, but we will get through this together. People are not on their own. We have an economic plan that will protect the jobs and livelihoods of the British people wherever they live and whatever their situation," said the finance minister, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.
Switzerland hit a new record of COVID-19 infections, as the country of 8.6 million people now joins some 50 other nations seeing their total cases exceed 100,000. Germany has now added Switzerland to its high-risk list coronavirus hotspots.
Total confirmed infections in Switzerland rose by 6,634 to 103,653, with the death toll rising by 10 to 1,877, Swiss health officials said.
The federal government in Bern is expected to impose tougher nationwide restrictions next week, even as the country is still aiming to keep businesses open, children in classrooms and hospitals operating.
Testing and tracing capacity is being stretched to the limit, officials said. They are appealing to those who test positive to reach out themselves to inform people with whom they have had contact and to encourage them to enter quarantine.
The Netherlands, one of the European nations worst hit by the second wave of coronavirus, began transferring COVID-19 patients to Germany, as the number of patients in its hospitals and in critical care has risen rapidly.
The Flevo hospital in the central Dutch town of Almere said it would transfer two of its intensive care patients by helicopter to a hospital in the western German city of Münster, around 65 km (40 miles) east of the Dutch-German border.
It was not the first time this year that the Netherlands sent coronavirus patients to Germany. During the first wave in March and April dozens of Dutch patients were transferred to Germany, where the intensive care capacity is significantly larger than in the Netherlands.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says the "real number" of coronavirus infections in his country is more than 3 million. Spain officially has just over 1 million cases, but Sanchez said extrapolations from a nationwide antibody study showed the actual figure was far higher.
Meanwhile, Madrid's regional government is introducing a ban on households gathering indoors between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. The new measures, to come into effect on Saturday, will also limit capacity inside restaurants, bars, gyms and cinemas to 50%.
Poland will close restaurants for two weeks and cap public gatherings at five people from Saturday as part of new regulations to slow the spread of the the coronavirus. The eastern European country recorded more than 13,600 infections on Friday — its highest daily caseload since the pandemic began.
Germany has reported more than 11,200 cases for a second day in a row. The number of coronavirus infections has been steadily increasing in the country, with the daily tally crossing the 10,000 mark on Thursday for the first time since the pandemic began. Data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases on Friday showed there were 49 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the country's toll to 9,954.
An extended nighttime curfew will come into force across most of France at the stroke of midnight on Saturday as the country grapples with a rise in infections. It will affect roughly two in three citizens. Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the new measures on Thursday, saying that the situation continued to "deteriorate." France is reporting the highest seven-day average of new cases in Europe with 25,480 infections per day.
The 9 p.m. - 6 a.m. curfew, which had already been imposed in Paris and its suburbs, will now be extended to 38 other regions, and Polynesia. Some 46 million people will have to stay home overnight unless they have a certain reason for going outdoors, such as walking a dog, traveling to and from work or catching a train or flight.
India has reported fewer than 60,000 new coronavirus cases for a fifth consecutive day, a significant decline from the daily record of 97,000 infections it posted a month ago.
India has the second-highest caseload in the world behind the United States, but the number of new daily cases has shown a downward trend in October. The Health Ministry says 54,366 news cases were registered on Friday, taking the overall total past 7.7 million.
Experts have warned that the festival season, currently underway in the world's second-most populous country, could lead to a fresh spike.
Japan's expert panel to combat the pandemic has proposed extending the New Year's holidays by about a week until January 11. The panel believes companies extending the holiday would help in reducing the rush among travelers returning to their home towns, said Japan's Kyodo news agency.
The Australian state of Victoria, which was a COVID-19 hotspot, reported on Friday that active cases had fallen to a four-month low. Only one new infection was recorded in the past 24 hours.
"This is a good number. This is a very clear sign that the strategy is working," state premier Daniel Andrews said. The state is expected to announce an easing of restrictions and social distancing measures on Sunday.
During the final US presidential debate, President Donald Trump said he took full responsibility for the US response to the pandemic, insisting that he had performed well.
"We closed up the greatest economy in the world to fight this disease, which came from China," he said, adding that mortality rates in the US were "down" and that a vaccine "will be delivered in weeks." He said that the US, with the most recorded cases and deaths in the world in gross terms, was now "rounding the turn."
