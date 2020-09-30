Coronavirus digest: European countries cut bar hours to stem virus spread

Two European nations, Poland and Finland, have announced new measures for bars and restaurants to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Finland ordered all bars and restaurants to close at 1:00 a.m. local time (2200 GMT the previous day) and stop alcohol sales at midnight beginning on October 8 in order stem the spread of the illness. While it has recorded among some of the lowest numbers of infections in Europe, the Scandinavian country has recorded more than 10% of its total cases in the last two weeks.

Poland has also ordered restaurants and bars to close early in areas that have been worst affected by the coronavirus. The establishments in those areas will be allowed to stay open until 10:00 p.m. at the latest. Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said there will be high daily numbers of new coronavirus cases in the coming days, and that wearing face masks outside the home would soon become mandatory in hard-hit areas.

The decision to curb bar opening hours follows similar moves in France, where bars have been ordered to close early in Paris and several other big cities.

Europe

The German federal statistics office Destatis said inflation fell below zero in Germany for the second time this year. Inflation dropped to minus 0.2% in September, two months after inflation was minus 0.1%. Destatis said the negative inflation rate was attributable to several things, including a reduction in value-added tax (VAT) which was introduced in July to slow the recession brought on by the pandemic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he intends to take the country's newly developed coronavirus vaccine before visiting his counterpart in South Korea, according to Russian state news agency TASS. The Kremlin did not say when the visit would occur. South Korean state news agency Yonhap said Putin would visit after the virus situation has further stabilized.

Americas

Elementary school students returned to class in New York City on Tuesday in a test of the United States' largest public school system. Children wore masks and had their temperatures checked before entering their respective classrooms. Recent testing in the US' largest city showed more than 3% tested positive for the virus, the highest proportion in months.

Middle East

Hundreds of Israelis protested against a proposed measure that would limit public demonstrations during the nationwide lockdown. Residents blocked streets surrounding the Knesset, Israel's parliament, with their cars as many more demonstrated in a square outside the building as lawmakers debated whether the weekly protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be allowed to continue despite the lockdown. Israel implemented an intense, second lockdown earlier this month.

Asia

North Korea's UN ambassador Kim Song said the coronavirus was under control. "Thanks to the far-sighted leadership of the government of the DPRK [North Korea's initials] … the anti-epidemic situation in our country is now under safe and stable control," said Kim.

A southern province in The Philippines will go under a mild lockdown beginning this Thursday. President Rodrigo Duterte announced the Lanao del Sur province and its capital, Marawi City, will be affected by the lockdown, which would keep most residents at home except for necessary trips such as buying food or medicine.

Africa

More than 2 million South Africans lost their jobs due to the coronavirus so far. The national statistics office said 2.2 million jobs were lost in the second quarter after the country imposed a strict lockdown on March 27, which pushed the country further into recession. All major sectors that the national statistics office looks at cut jobs during the second quarter.

World

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), the trade association of the world's airlines, has warned that there will be even fewer flights around the world now with coronavirus cases surging. The IATA warned that flights in the northern hemisphere will now be 66% below the number of flights in 2019. It could cause hundreds of thousands of jobs in the airline industry to disappear, and estimated that global traffic would not reach pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

