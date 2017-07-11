Coronavirus digest: European countries begin vaccine rollout

The European Union has secured contracts with suppliers for over 2 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine, in order to launch a major cross-border vaccination program on Sunday. The region is aiming to have all adults vaccinated during 2021.

The EU has called retired medics to help with the mass vaccinations and has also loosened rules on who can give the inoculations.

"Vaccination is the lasting way out of the pandemic," said Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission.

Hospitals, care homes, sports halls and convention centers will be used as venues for the administration of the vaccine.

Germany is starting a mass vaccination program against COVID-19 on Sunday. People over 80 years of age and health workers will be given the first batch of vaccines at over 400 vaccination centers across the country.

Health Minister Jens Spahn called for a "major national effort" to "get our lives back." Germany has so far recorded over 1.6 million coronavirus cases.

In other parts of the world

Argentine President Alberto Fernández announced Saturday the South American country will begin a mass vaccination campaign on Tuesday. Citizens will be given the Sputnik V vaccine developed by Russia, after the country's health authorities approved it for emergency use.

Argentina will vaccinate its health personnel within 72 hours with 300,000 doses that arrived in Argentina on Thursday. It will receive more shipments in early 2021.

New COVID variant continues to spread

Canada reported its first cases of the new coronavirus variant on Saturday. Two cases were reported in Ontario, the province's Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Barbara Yaffe said in a statement.

Canada has imposed a ban on flights from the UK until January 6 to prevent the spread of the new variant. This discovery comes a day after France, Spain and Sweden reported their first cases of the new strain. Experts believe the mutated version of the virus is around 70% more contagious, prompting more than 50 countries to impose travel restrictions on the UK.

Not the last pandemic

The World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday warned the coronavirus crisis will not be the last pandemic.

In a video message marking Sunday's first International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, Tedros said all countries must invest in preparedness capacities to prevent, detect and mitigate emergencies of all kinds because "history tells us that this will not be the last pandemic, and epidemics are a fact of life."

"Strong primary healthcare is especially important as the foundation of universal health coverage," he said, adding that "true preparedness" requires an "all-of-government and all-of-society approach."

Fake vaccines

Catherine De Bolle, the head of Europol, told media on Sunday that there was a risk that criminals could create fake coronavirus vaccines to take advantage of their large demand in the EU.

De Bolle said that EU officials were already seeing "concrete signs" of future foul play, such as fake vaccines being offered for sale on social media. She said that anyone who took up such offers could get duped by either not receiving a vaccine or receiving a fake one, which would have health repercussions.

Europol has sent out warnings about fake vaccines and also warned countries about possible attempts to steal the real vaccine. De Bolle said that Europol has identified hotspots from where the vaccine could be stolen.

