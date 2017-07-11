Coronavirus digest: Europe rolls out new restrictions as global cases top 30 million

Britain and France rolled out new coronavirus restrictions on Friday as cases in both countries continued to climb.

In northeast England, about 2 million people, including those in the cities of Newcastle and Sunderland, will no longer be allowed to meet people outside of their homes, while bars will only be allowed to operate with table service and entertainment venues will close by 10pm. On Monday, nationwide restrictions limited socialising to groups of six or fewer.

In France — where there are more 10,000 new cases each day — Lyon and Nice were bracing for further restrictions, following limits imposed this week in Bordeaux and Marseille.

The World Health Organization regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said a record surge in cases across the continent "should serve as a wake-up call."

"Although the numbers reflect more comprehensive testing, it also shows alarming rates of transmission across the region," Kluge told an online news conference from Copenhagen.

The global death toll has reached 943,086 since the viral outbreak first started in China late last year.

The United States is the worst affected nation with 6,650,570 cases and 197,364 deaths, followed by India at 5,118,253 infections and 83,198 deaths and Brazil with 4,419,083 cases and 134,106 deaths, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the major developments on coronavirus from around the world on Friday:

Europe

Ireland: An Irish study found that more than more than half of patients with COVID-19 suffered persistent fatigue. The study underpins the "significant burden" of lingering symptoms and comes as patient groups and doctors call for more research into the medium- and long-term effects of COVID-19.

Czech Republic: The Czech Republic registered 3,130 cases on Thursday — about as many as were recorded in the whole of March. It is the third straight daily record and makes it the second worst-off in the EU after Spain in terms of daily growth in cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the Czech News Agency. Authorities are warning hospitals may soon reach their limits.

UK: Hospital rates are doubling every eight days as the virus accelerates, according to Britain's health minister. He refused to say whether or not another national lockdown would be imposed next month. The London Evening Standard reported that London has seen a sharp rise in cases, putting it the sights for further restrictions.

Spain: Officials in the capital Madrid said one in five hospital beds are occupied by coronavirus patients and have called for "decisive" action from the central government. New restrictions are expected to be announced today.

Middle East

Israel: Israel is set to enter its second coronavirus lockdown on Friday following a months-long spike in the coronavirus caseload.

Hundreds of Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv late on Thursday to protest the renewed restrictions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that authorities "may have no choice'' but to impose even tighter measures. The country has registered more than 172,000 cases since the start of the outbreak, including at least 1,163 fatalities.

Americas

Canada: Canada's most populous province, Ontario, will now fine people who hold social gathering that defy the new limits. Violators could face fines up to C$10,000 (€6,410; $7,600).

As part of a crackdown on social gatherings to prevent "reckless careless people" from spreading the COVID-19 at illegal parties, indoor events would be authorized to include no more than 10 people from a previous limit of 50, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said.

The cap on outdoor gatherings has been lowered to 25 from 100.

