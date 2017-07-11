Coronavirus digest: EU expects 100 million vaccines per month from April

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she expects many more vaccines to arrive in the EU in April.

"From April onwards, the quantities could double again according to the manufacturers' plans, also because further vaccines are about to be approved," von der Leyen said in an interview published Monday with German newspapers Stuttgarter Zeitung and Stuttgarter Nachrichten.

The EU chief said she expects "an average of around 100 million doses per month in the second quarter, a total of 300 million by the end of June."

According to the reports, the boost in deliveries means 20 million doses could be administered in Germany every month. That would demand significantly improved vaccination capacities. Germany has administered about 7.3 million doses since vaccinations began at the end of December.

The EU and von der Leyen have faced criticism over the slow rollout of vaccination campaigns across the bloc.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to recommend approval of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

DW has an overview of other major COVID developments around the world.

Europe

Germany will ease some restrictions starting on Monday, but which ones are taken down will depend on infection numbers and the state.

Retailers which have been closed since December will be allowed to reopen so long as incidence rates allow. If the incidence rate is less than 100 new infections per 100,000 per week, they can open for customers with appointments. If the incidence rate is under 50 new infections per 100,000 per week, these shops can open to a limited number of customers.

Similar conditions apply to museums and galleries.

Up to ten adults can take part in contact-less sports if the incidence rate is under 50. If it is between 50 and 100 new infections per 100,000 people per week, five people from two households can play sports. Children up to 14 years old can play sports outside in groups up to 20. In Berlin, that age limit is down to 12.

Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 5,011 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours on Monday morning, with 34 deaths.

Italy heightened movement restrictions in several regions due to increasing COVID-19 cases. Schools and restaurants in affected areas in the southern region of Campania will be forced to close as the region was placed in the most afflicted level. Other regions, such as the Veneto region in the north, were placed in the second worst level. A nighttime curfew from 10 pm (2100 GMT) continues throughout the country.

Oceania

New Zealand will obtain additional Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to protect the entire country's population. The government signed an agreement to buy an extra 8.5 million doses, to go along with their current 1.5 million doses, which will be enough to fully vaccinate 5 million people. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the vaccines will come in the second half of the year.

Asia

Vietnam began its vaccination program on Monday, giving the first shots to healthcare workers. Security forces, diplomats, teachers and adults at least 65 years old will also be first in line for the shots.

Monday's shots were part of the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived last month. Vietnam said last month that it would acquire 150 million doses via direct purchase and the COVAX program.

