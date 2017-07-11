Coronavirus digest: Elderly Belgian woman infected with two variants at once

A 90-year-old woman in Belgium had been infected by both the alpha and beta variants at the same time before dying of the illness, medical researchers said Saturday.

The woman was taken to the OLV hospital in the city of Aalst on March 3 and tested positive for the coronavirus during her stay. She was unvaccinated and had been living in a nursing home.

Medical personnel found she had been carrying both the alpha and beta variants of the virus.

The woman's condition began to worsen, and she died five days after her initial diagnosis.

The alpha variant originated in the UK, while the beta variant was first discovered in South Africa.

Molecular biologist Anne Vankeerbergen from the OLV hospital said the woman likely had been infected with two different variants from two different people. Vankeerbergen said it is still unclear how she became infected with the virus.

Europe

The legendary Berghain techno club in Berlin, Germany partially reopened on Saturday following a pandemic-prompted shutdown.

For now, the club's garden is the only part of the venue to be open to partygoers. They must be vaccinated, recovered or have tested negative to enter the club garden.

Patrons must also wear a mask while in the garden.

Germany's public health body, the Robert Koch Institute, reported 745 new domestic cases on Sunday and six more confirmed deaths.

Restaurants in Portugal are struggling, with the government imposing on Saturday new restrictions on dining in parts of the country. Portuguese residents in 60 high-risk municipalities are required to either show proof of vaccination, a negative coronavirus test or proof of recovery if they wish to dine indoors.

South America

Brazil recorded 1,205 new deaths from the virus on Saturday and 48,504 new cases. The country has had nearly 533,000 deaths from the virus, the second-highest death toll from the disease in the world behind the United States.

Asia

South Korea registered 1,324 new cases on Saturday, a decrease from a record 1,378 the day before.

The healthcare system in Indonesia is running out of oxygen as coronavirus cases soar. The country registered a record high of 1,040 new deaths last Wednesday and almost 39,000 confirmed new cases on Thursday and Friday.

The United States and the United Arab Emirates have both offered assistance to Indonesia amid the health crisis.

Mainland China registered 24 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a decrease from 26 new cases a day earlier.

A major semiconductor company in Taiwan, TSMC, said Sunday it is in the middle of contract signing to procure the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine. Taiwan has accused China of sabotaging direct talks between the Taiwanese government and vaccine manufacturers, as China sees the self-ruling island as one of its provinces. Beijing has denied the allegations.

Taipei has now allowed TSMC to negotiate on its behalf to procure vaccines and then donate the jabs to the government for distribution. The authorities have been criticized for its slow vaccine rollout.

Oceania

Australia recorded its first death from COVID-19 this year on Sunday. While Australia's anti-pandemic efforts have been mostly successful, the country is currently struggling to contain the Delta virus variant and Sydney is under a three-week lockdown.

