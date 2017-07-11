Coronavirus digest: Denmark reports two blood-clot cases after AstraZeneca jab

Denmark on Saturday reported two cases of blood clots and cerebral hemorrhage in people who had recently received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination.

The Capital Region of Denmark, the authority that runs public hospitals in Copenhagen, said that one of the people had died. Both were hospital staff and had received the AstraZeneca vaccine less than two weeks before becoming ill, it said. It was not reported when the people had developed the symptoms.

Denmark put use of the vaccine on hold on March 11 and has not yet resumed use, unlike several other countries that temporarily suspended use of the vaccine over blood clotting fears.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO), based in Geneva, Switzerland, said countries should keep using the AstraZeneca vaccine, stressing once again that the jab's benefits outweigh the risks.

"COVID-19 is a deadly disease and the AstraZeneca vaccine can prevent it," the UN agency's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at an online press briefing.

The WHO's backing for the British-developed serum comes after EU regulators confirmed it was safe after an emergency probe into links with blood clotting.

Europe

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine may not be cleared for use in Europe until the end of summer, according to the head of the country's state direct investment fund.

Germany is eyeing a possible purchase of Russian vaccines

"If it is approved [by EU regulators] — probably after June — we could deliver about 100 million doses for 50 million people in the EU within three, four months," Kirill Dmitriev told the Berliner Zeitung newspaper.

On Friday, Health Minister Jens Spahn raised the possibility of Germany going it alone and acquiring the Russian doses outside of the EU's joint procurement scheme. Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she would prefer a European acquisition program, however.

Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases reported 16,033 new COVID-19 cases and 207 new deaths on Saturday. The rate of infection in the past seven days increased to 99.9 infections per 100,000 people. On Friday the rate was 95.6.

The government has said it will implement a so-called "emergency brake" — to halt the easing of lockdown restrictions — if the rate of infection stays above 100 for three days.

Americas

German car giant Volkswagen has halted production at its plants in Brazil. Already one of the worse-hit countries on Earth, Brazil is struggling with case numbers at present. On Friday, the Health Ministry announced a single-day record number of new infections, and the second-highest number of deaths recorded in a day.

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, has been spending time golfing at his Florida Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago.

Donald Trump relaxes on the golf course

But now the venue has been partially closed because of a Covid outbreak.US media reports quoted sources familiar with club operations as saying that some workers had been quarantined "out of an abundance of caution" and "a section of the club" had been shuttered.

Asia

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19 two days after receiving a vaccination against the disease.

Health Minister Faisal Sultan said in a tweet that Khan, 68, was "self-isolating at home."

The premier has attended frequent meetings in the past weeks, including a security conference in the capital where a large number of people were present.

