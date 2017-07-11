Coronavirus digest: Denmark fully lifts COVID-19 restrictions

As of Friday, all pandemic-related curbs in Denmark have been lifted. Mask mandates for inside public spaces and transport and limits on audience numbers for sporting events and concerts had already been nixed on September 1. Now, the last remaining restriction, the need to present a vaccine certificate to enter night clubs or major social events like football matches, is no more.

Denmark has a vaccination rate of 74.3% and a virus reproduction rate of only 0.7.

On Saturday, Copenhagen will host a sold-out concert for 50,000 people, a first in Europe since the pandemic began, and stadiums will be back to full capacity as the soccer season begins.

Europe

In Italy, a new "green pass" system has gone in effect, requiring inhabitants to show proof of vaccination in order to access most entertainment and cultural venues, as well as schools and universities for those who are old enough to get the vaccine.

Opponents of the measure are planning to protest in Rome this weekend. A number of protest organizers had their homes searched on Thursday over suspicions they were planning violent attacks on the government and police.

Oceania

A day after in announced it would soon be relaxing its strict lockdown in Sydney, the government of New South Wales in Australia confirmed the state's highest caseload of COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began.

Australia's "zero COVID" policy imposed a number of the strictest curbs on freedom of movement in the world, but kept infection rates relatively low at least until the delta variant emerged. On Friday, New South Wales said it had registered 1,542 locally transmitted cases the previous day, slightly exceeding the previous record.

