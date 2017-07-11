Coronavirus digest: Delta variant cases more than double in Germany

Cases of the more infectious delta variant of the coronavirus more than doubled last week in Germany and are likely to increase further in the coming days.

The delta variant accounted for around 36% of the cases in the week of June 15 - 20, up 15% from the week before, said Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). He told officials the variant now already represents more than 50% of registered cases.

"Ignoring the Delta variant would be a serious mistake," Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder told reporters.

The number of cases in Germany rose by 404 Monday to 3,727,333. The death toll rose by 57

to 90,819, according to data by the RKI.

Europe

Europe's airlines and airports warned of chaos and hours-long waiting lines due to the European Union's COVID-19 certificate, unless countries manage to coordinate it better.

"As passenger traffic increases in the coming weeks, the risk of chaos at European airports is real," said a group representing airlines, in a letter.

The digital travel certificates are due to come into effect from Thursday, and are designed to show via QR codes, whether passengers are fully vaccinated, have recently recovered from COVID-19, or have had a negative test.

Britain is on track to remove the remaining coronavirus restrictions by July 19, even as cases of the delta variant causes concerns.

"No date we choose comes with zero risk for COVID. We know we cannot simply eliminate it, we have to learn to live with it. People and businesses need certainty, so we want every step to be irreversible," said health secretary Sajid Javid.

The European Commission urged football body UEFA to be vigilant as it deals with large crowds in London for the Euro 2020 finals, which will take place in July. Some 60,000 fans will be allowed at the Wembley stadium, normally suited for 90,000 spectators.

The Spanish mediterranean region of Mallorca tightened entry rules for large groups, after about 1,000 students were infected during high school graduation trips. Visitors will now be asked to present proof of vaccination or a COVID negative certificate.

Africa

Nigeria is set to receive 4 million doses of coronavirus vaccines under the COVAX scheme. The country had received 4 million doses in March, when it kicked off its vaccination program. The country is also trying to procure the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through the African Union Commission and AfreximBank.

Senegal's aspirations of reaching the Olympic Games for basketball were crushed, as their team was prevented from flying to Serbia for the qualifying tournament.

World basketball governing body FIBA said Senegal would not attend the qualifiers in Belgrade after reporting coronavirus cases last week while in Germany for a tune-up game.

The Tanzanian government will spend $470 million buying vaccines, and supporting the economy, especially sectors affected by the coronavirus. President Samia Suluhu Hassan said half the amount will be spent on vaccines, protective gear and other medical equipment, and the rest will be used to revive the economy.

Asia Pacific

Expatriate workers from Pakistan stormed a vaccination center in Islamabad to get BioNTech-Pfizer or

AstraZeneca COVID shots so they can travel for work to Saudi Arabia. The Middle Eastern nation only allows visitors who have received vaccines from their approved list.

Travelers without those shots are required to quarantine at personal cost, which is difficult for many workers.

Middle East

Kuwait will allow its citizens who have received at least one dose of the vaccine to cross its land and sea borders. The government will also allow close relatives of citizens and their domestic help to do the same.

Coronavirus in the Middle East: Lock down or play down? Iran: Bearing the brunt With a high number of deaths and cases, Iran has been a regional epicenter of the outbreak. Several top officials have been infected and there are concerns the number of cases are higher than reported. The government has canceled Friday prayers but health workers have complained they are under-equipped. Iran has asked the International Monetary Fund for emergency funding.

Coronavirus in the Middle East: Lock down or play down? Saudi Arabia: strict measures Saudi authorities banned international religious pilgrims early on, leaving the Grand Mosque's Kaaba in Mecca virtually empty. Other measures have involved sanitizing streets and mosques, closing schools and universities, an extensive travel ban and fines of up to 500,000 riyals (€120,000/$133,000) for people hiding health details. It has also locked down the Shiite-minority area of Qatif.

Coronavirus in the Middle East: Lock down or play down? Egypt: Travel restrictions In Cairo, hundreds of Egyptians tried to get certificates showing they have a clean bill of health after Saudi Arabia announced new travel regulations. Although Egypt has only detected a low number of cases, more than 100 tourists returning from the country tested positive for the virus. Officials have limited sermons to 15 minutes and cancelled large public gatherings.

Coronavirus in the Middle East: Lock down or play down? Israel, West Bank: Shielding themselves from the world Gatherings of less than 100 are still allowed, leaving visits to the Wailing Wall open. But Israeli authorities have virtually halted air traffic in and out of its territory and tourists are required to self quarantine. The city of Bethlehem has declared a state of emergency, emptying streets usually teeming ahead of Easter. Israeli researchers have said they are close to finding a COVID-19 cure.

Coronavirus in the Middle East: Lock down or play down? Kuwait: Virtual lockdown As Kuwaitis kept their distance at this makeshift testing center, the country entered a virtual lockdown, with the entire workforce given a two-week holiday from March 12. All commercial flights have been suspended from Friday on, schools have been closed and gatherings at restaurants, malls and commercial centers have been banned.

Coronavirus in the Middle East: Lock down or play down? Iraq: Coronavirus fails to dampen protests Iraq's protest movement has set up its own makeshift disinfection stations to counter the spread of COVID-19. Although Iraq is highly prone to the outbreak due to its proximity and close relations with Iran, protesters have been defiant, saying the government is the virus. Elsewhere authorities have closed major public spaces and religious institutions have cancelled gatherings. Author: Tom Allinson



tg/aw (dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)