Coronavirus digest: Delta scare raises Wellington alert level

News

New Zealand's capital has raised its alert level after an Australian tourist tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning to Sydney from Wellington. Follow DW for the latest.

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins

New Zealand has not recorded any community transmission of the virus for almost months

New Zealand raised the COVID-19 alert level in Wellington on Wednesday after a man who had visited the country tested positive on his return to his home in Sydney, which is struggling with a local outbreak of the so-called "delta" variant.

Wellington increased its alert level to one grade short of a lockdown, until midnight on Sunday.

New Zealand has not experienced any community transmission of the virus for almost months after taking a zero-tolerance approach to the pandemic, though it does currently have around two dozen active cases.

"These are precautionary measures which will remain in place while we contact, trace and test all of those we need to," New Zealand's minister responsible for coronavirus response minister Chris Hipkins said at a news conference.

Under the new alert level, offices, schools and businesses can stay open but will have to adhere to social distancing rules. All gatherings of more than 100 people will be banned.

Meanwhile, in Sydney, locals have been largely prohibited from leaving the city due to the delta variant outbreak.

More than 30 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the cluster emerged in the Bondi Beach area last week.

In general, isolated Australia and New Zealand have weathered the pandemic better than most, 

Here's a roundup of the major coronavirus developments around the world:

Asia

Tokyo 2020 organizers have said alcohol at Olympic venues will be banned as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The Games are set to commence on July 23, lasting for two weeks.

In China, direct flights from Shenzhen to Beijing have been suspended until at least July 1.

China's most populous province Guangdong is battling a recent outbreak, with 170 confirmed local cases between May 21 and June 21, though no new confirmed local cases were reported for June 22 on Wednesday.

Watch video 12:01

COVID-19 Special: Preventing a third wave in India

Europe

The number of cases in Germany increased by 1,016, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Wednesday.

The reported death toll went up by 51, RKI data showed. The seven-day incidence rate fell further, to 7.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Watch video 02:00

Pregnant German women seek vaccination

Oceania

The Red Cross has called for faster vaccine rollouts in vulnerable Pacific island nations as a surge in cases threatens to overwhelm Fiji's health system.

Fiji's two largest hospitals have been converted into dedicated COVID-19 facilities, with the number of infections doubling every nine days since a second wave began in April. 

The situation has been a "serious wake-up call" showing the need for more urgency across the region, Red Cross Pacific chief Katie Greenwood said.

"In the Pacific, it's a critical time to ramp up vaccinations... we can't let our guards down," she said.

Only about 1% of Fiji's 930,000 population has been fully inoculated and the health ministry said a reluctance among citizens to get vaccinated was putting a strain on hospitals.

Watch video 01:32

Rome reopens as Italy receives EU aid

