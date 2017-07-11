Europe

Infections in the Czech Republic hit new record highs as the number of confirmed cases increased by 11,984 on Tuesday. The country of just over 10.6 million has recorded a total of 193,246 cases since the start of the pandemic, about one third of which were confirmed within the last week.

New restrictions are also coming into effect on Wednesday to make wearing a mask obligatory outdoors and in cars — if multiple people from different households are on board.

The number of deaths in Ukraine jumped to 141 from the previous record of 113 registered on Tuesday. The national security council also reported a record 6,719 new cases over 24 hours, bringing the national total to 315,826.

Neighboring Russia recorded 15,700 new infections, as well as a daily record high of 317 deaths.

Germany confirmed 7,595 new cases, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases. That's an increase of over 700 new infections from the previous day.

German international footballer Serge Gnabry became the first Bayern Munich player to test positive for COVID-19. The 25-year-old is reportedly "doing well" but will miss Wednesday's Champions League group game against Atletico Madrid.

Asia-Pacific

Thailand welcomed its first tourists since April, with a group of 39 Chinese visitors who flew in from Shanghai. The visitors came as part of a "special tourist visa" program, devised to restore the country's travel industry, which welcomed almost 40 million foreign visitors last year and ordinarily accounts for roughly 10% of the country's GDP.

Over 230 Russian and Ukrainian fishermen were flown into New Zealand last week, and 18 of the crew members have since tested positive for coroanvirus while in quarantine. The Pacific nation has almost completely eliminated local transmission of the virus, but regularly records small numbers of new cases among people coming from abroad.the few people still able to come from abroad.

The Philippines has lifted a ban on non-essential foreign trips by its nationals. However, in order to travel, people must be able to demonstrate confirmed return tickets, travel and health insurance, a declaration acknowledging the risks and the possibilities of delays in travel, and a negative virus test within 24 hours of departure.

