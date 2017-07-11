Coronavirus digest: Curbs eased in Australia's Melbourne

Australia's second-most populous city of Melbourne was set to end its fifth coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday with the state of Victoria announcing it had curtailed the spread of the contagious delta variant.

The strict virus curbs in the city are set to be eased at midnight, allowing schools, restaurants and pubs to reopen, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said.

"This lockdown ... sends a very clear message that we have seen off two delta outbreaks,'' Andrews said. "I don't think there's a jurisdiction in the world that has been able to achieve that, and every Victorian should be proud of that.''

However, people will not be allowed to have visitors in their homes for another two weeks.

On Tuesday, Victoria reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 but all were in isolation while they were infectious.

Meanwhile, the state of New South Wales reported 172 new infections, compared with 145 the day before.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said a decision on whether the five-week lockdown in New South Wales will be extended would be announced later this week.

Asia

The city of Nanjing in eastern China reported 31 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, just as the country announced it had administered more than 1.5 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The new cases have brought Nanjing's case tally to over 106 in recent days.

According to local officials, the virus being transmitted is the contagious delta variant. Nanjing is carrying out mass testing and has placed thousands of residents under a lockdown in order to contain the spread.

A near-universal indoor mask wearing rule is also in place.

In Japan, Games organizers reported seven new coronavirus cases at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. The total number of infections since July 1 now stands at 155. There are two athletes among the latest infections, including a Dutch tennis player.

Moderna is pushing back its planned delivery of a vaccine shipment for South Korea from mid-July to August due to supply problems, a South Korean health official said on Tuesday.

Official Lee Sang-won said at a briefing that the issue was due to the manufacturing process involving Swiss contract drugmaker Lonza and a Spain-based company which does bottling work for the Moderna vaccine.

Europe

Germany registered 1,545 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total to 3,758,401, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.

The death toll increased by 38 to reach 91,565.

The country reported a small rise in the seven-day incidence rate with 14.5 cases per 100,000 people per week.

Meanwhile, Germany is listing Spain and the Netherlands as "high-incidence areas" starting Tuesday. The move means most people arriving from the two countries who aren't fully vaccinated will have to undergo quarantine.

Oceania

The Bledisloe Cup will commence in New Zealand next month after the government granted the Australian rugby team an exemption to cross the border.

A coronavirus outbreak in Australia had led to a suspension of travel for at least eight weeks between the two countries on Friday.

The first test match is set to get underway on August 7 in Auckland. New Zealand Sports Minister Grant Robertson said test matches were worth millions of dollars in spending for host regions.

dvv/nm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)