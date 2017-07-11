Coronavirus digest: 'Cruise-to-nowhere' guest tests positive

The Royal Caribbean "cruise-to-nowhere" ship had to return to port in Singapore on Wednesday after a passenger tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the almost 2,000 passengers to go into quarantine in their cabins.

Some passengers were subsequently allowed to disembark while close contacts were told to self-isolate and the crew began a deep clean of the ship.

Singapore piloted the scheme as a means of resuscitating the battered cruise industry — only passengers from Singapore were able to embark on the no-stop trip around the waters of the city's coast.

Cruise ships hosted some of the earliest major outbreaks of the coronavirus. Hundreds of passengers were left stuck on the Diamond Princess ship just off Japan for weeks with more than 700 guests and crew members catching the virus.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism After an eight-month break Aida Cruises launches cruise again On Saturday (December 5) the first Aida cruise ship is scheduled to leave for a one-week trip to the Canary Islands. The ship, designed for 3300 passengers, will reportedly be 50 percent full. All passengers will need to provide a negative coronavirus test, no more than 72 hours old. On board, strict hygiene and distancing rules apply, and only guided shore excursions will be possible.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Australian airline to introduce obligatory vaccination Australian airline Qantas wants to introduce compulsory vaccination for intercontinental flights. "We will require international travelers to be vaccinated before we allow them on board," Qantas CEO Alan Joyce stated. The general terms and conditions would be adjusted accordingly. Whether this will also be a requirement for domestic flights has not yet been decided.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Hong Kong and Singapore to launch 'travel bubble' Both cities will launch a 'travel bubble' on November 22, which will allow people to move quarantine free in each direction, their governments announced on Wednesday (Nov 11), in a rare piece of good news for the pandemic-battered tourism industry. A quota of 200 residents from each city will be able to travel on one daily bubble flight to the other.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Machu Picchu is open again Machu Picchu, the ancient Inca city in the Peruvian Andes mountains, has reopened almost eight months after it was closed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Peruvian authorities organized an Inca ritual to mark the reopening. To allow for distancing, a maximum of 675 tourists per day are allowed to enter the old Inca city. That is less than a third of the normal number allowed.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Rio cancels its famous carnival parade for the first time in a century Rio de Janeiro's famous annual Carnival spectacle will not go ahead in February. Organizers said the spread of the coronavirus in Brazil made it impossible to safely hold parades which with some seven million people celebrating are a cultural mainstay, tourism magnet and, for many, a source of livelihood. Brazil has the second highest death rate in the world after the United States and India.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany to enter a one-month lockdown To curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic the German government has announced though new measures to start Monday, November 2. The new restrictions effect the travel business as overnight stays in hotels for tourist purposes will be banned, entertainment facilities such as theaters and cinemas will be closed as will bars and restaurants, which will only be allowed to offer take out services.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Nuremberg cancels Christmas market The city announced on Monday (Oct.26) that this decision had been made in view of the rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases. The mayor explained that it was to be assumed that in the near future the Covid-19 traffic light in Nuremberg will change to dark red. "Against this background, we think it would be the wrong signal to go ahead with the annual Christkindlesmarkt Christmas market.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Canary Islands no longer a coronavirus risk area The Canary Islands are no longer on the list of corona risk areas, the Robert Koch Institute announced on Thursday (Oct. 22). The abolition of the travel warning for the Canary Islands should above all please tour operators. For them, the islands off the coast of Africa with their year-round summer climate are one of the most important sources of hope for the winter season.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Cuba re-opens to international tourism Starting October 15, some of the Caribbean state have been reopened for international flights, with Havana a notable exception. Every visitor is tested for the coronavirus upon arrival, and a team of doctors is available in every hotel. The German vacation airline Condor plans to offer flights to Cuba's most popular tourist destination, the Varadero peninsula, starting October 31.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Japan, South Korea among next in line for Australia travel bubble Discussions are underway between Australia and low-risk countries across Asia and the Pacific to lift coronavirus travel restrictions, but the government has warned that travel to the US and Europe may not be an option until 2022. From Friday, Australia will open its international borders for the first time since March, allowing visitors from New Zealand to travel to the country quarantine-free.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Global cruise ship association to require coronavirus tests for all The cruise industry has decided to make coronavirus testing mandatory for all guests and crew members aboard cruise ships. The Cruise Lines International Association, the world’s largest such organization, announced on October 8 that passengers can only board ships by providing proof of a negative test result. All member shipping companies worldwide must now comply with this rule.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism German government declares all of Belgium and Iceland risk areas In the wake of significant increases in coronavirus infection figures in Europe, Berlin has announced further EU countries as risk areas for travelers. In addition to Belgium and Iceland, additional areas of France and Great Britain, including all of Northern Ireland and Wales, were also classified as risk areas on September 30.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Thailand to slowly restart tourism with flight from China Thailand is to receive its first foreign vacationers when a flight from China arrives next week, marking the gradual restart of a vital tourism sector battered by coronavirus travel curbs, a senior official said on Tuesday. The first flight will carry some 120 tourists from Guangzhou, flying directly to the resort island of Phuket.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Taj Mahal reopens for tourists India's most famous building was closed for six months, but since Monday ( September 21) it can be visited again, under strict restrictions. Only 5000 online tickets will be issued per day. There are temperature checks at the entrance. Selfies are allowed, group photos are prohibited. The Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is normally visited by 8 million people every year.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany extends travel warnings to include Budapest, Vienna, Amsterdam The Foreign Ministry has reacted to higher numbers of coronavirus infections on September 16 by issuing further travel warnings, including Vienna and Budapest. The province of North Holland with Amsterdam as well as South Holland with the cities of The Hague and Rotterdam are also affected. New risk areas were also identified in the Czech Republic, Romania, Croatia, France, and Switzerland.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Historical sales losses in global tourism Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism sector has suffered a loss of 460 billion dollars (388 billion euros) from January to June, the World Tourism Organization reported in Madrid. The loss of sales was five times higher than during the international financial and economic crisis of 2009, and the total number of tourists worldwide fell by 65 percent in the first half of the year.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany issues further European travel warnings Germany’s Foreign Office has warned against unnecessary tourism to Czech capital, Prague, and the Swiss cantons Geneva and Vaud (Vaud). This also applies to the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, the French regions Auvergne-Rhones-Alpes (around Lyon), Nouvelle-Aquitaine (around Bordeaux) and Occitania (around Toulouse) as well as more Croatian Adriatic areas, such as the city of Dubrovnik.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Berlin to start 'differentiated system' for travel warnings The German government has extended its travel warning for around 160 countries through September 30. The advisory applies to "third countries" — i.e. countries that are not members of the EU or associated with the Schengen area. From October 1st, a "differentiated system" will apply, in which individual travel and safety information will be given for each country.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Australia's borders to stay shut into December Australia has extended its travel restrictions for a further three months. The borders will remain closed for visitors from abroad until at least December 17. However, the government announced that domestic travel will soon be allowed for residents of the country. An exception will be the state of Victoria, with its metropolis Melbourne, for which a lockdown has been in place since early July.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany extends global travel warning The German government has extended the travel warning for around 160 countries outside the European Union by two weeks until September 14. A spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry explained the move on Wednesday (Aug 26) with rising coronavirus infection rates. "The situation will not relax sufficiently by mid-September to be able to lift the worldwide travel warning," she said.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism First Mediterranean cruise has set sail With 2,500 instead of 6,000 passengers, the MSC Grandiosa left the port of Genoa on August 16. Stops on the seven-day voyage include Naples, Palermo and Valletta. Passengers and crew were tested for coronavirus before boarding, and body temperature is to be checked on a daily basis. Rival cruise company Costa will not be offering Mediterranean cruises again until September.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany declares most of Spain high-risk area Germany's health and interior ministries have agreed that all of Spain — apart from the Canary Islands — is now a high-risk area due to a surge in cases. Spain said it was closing night clubs across the country. Restaurants, bars and similar venues would need to close by 1 a. m. and would not be allowed to take in new guests after midnight.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism COVID-19 deals tourism in Berlin a heavy blow In the first six months of 2020, 59% fewer tourists came to Berlin than in the previous year. The Statistics Office said on August 10 that 2.7 million guests had visited Berlin, the lowest number since 2004. The slump was even worse for foreign tourists: two thirds stayed away. Since June, the figures have been recovering and are at 30 to 40% of the previous year.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Compulsory COVID-19 tests on entry into Germany Anyone entering Germany from a high-risk area must take a coronavirus test from August 8, after an order by Health Minister Jens Spahn. Currently, many countries are classified as risk areas, including the United States and Brazil. In the European Union, Luxembourg, the Belgian region of Antwerp and the Spanish regions of Aragon, Catalonia and Navarre were risk areas as of early August.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Setback for cruise holidays Norwegian cruise operator Hurtigruten has stopped all cruises on August 3 until further notice after an outbreak of the coronavirus on one of its ships. At least 40 passengers and crew members on the Roald Amundsen tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, German cruise line Aida Cruises has also postponed its planned restart due to the lack of necessary permits.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Nepal reopens Mount Everest for climbers amid COVID-19 Despite coronavirus uncertainty, Nepal has reopened Mount Everest for the autumn trekking and climbing season. To boost the struggling tourism sector the government will permit international flights to land in the country from August 17. The Himalayan country shut its borders in March just ahead of the busy spring season when hundreds of mountaineers usually flock to the country.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Amsterdam wants fewer weekend visitors Concerned over a possible second wave of coronavirus, Amsterdam has requested that tourists not visit the Dutch capital on weekends. Potential day-trippers should come between Monday and Thursday, the city said on July 23. The tourist influx has swelled to such a degree that recommended social distancing of 1.5 meters between people is currently not possible in the city center.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Crowd management in alpine idyll In order to manage tourist throngs amid the pandemic, Bavaria's Economy Minister Hubert Aiwanger is planning a live digital guiding system for visitors. Clogged streets, wild campers and overcrowding on hiking trails in the Alps — this brings popular regions such as Lake Tegernsee (photo) to their limits. The live update system is primarily intended to redirect day-trippers to less full areas.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Flights overshadowed by fear Holiday flights within Europe are on the move again, with passengers sitting close together. According to an opinion poll by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), 62% of those questioned are afraid of being infected by passengers in the next seat. This was identified by IATA as the main reason for the decline in willingness to travel, which is now only 45%.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism World famous Alhambra in Granada opens again The Alhambra Castle in Granada in southern Spain opened its doors to tourists again on June 17. Initially, only 4,250 visitors were admitted at the same time — only half as many as usual. In addition, masks are mandatory. The Alhambra is considered the most important testimony to Arab architecture in Europe and is a World Heritage site.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism 'Re-open EU': A website with travel rules for Europe Entry regulations, masks, quarantine? The new EU overview website "reopen.europa.eu" provides information on the coronavirus rules of individual EU countries — and in 24 languages. Tourists can enter their destination country on the website and find out about regulations that apply there. So far, the site contains information on 27 EU countries and is to be continuously updated. Author: Andreas Kirchhoff, Susan Bonney-Cox



DW has an overview of the latest major developments around the world.

Asia

South Korea has reported its second-highest caseload since the start of the pandemic, reporting 686 new infections. New cases have consistently been over 600 this past week as the third wave of infections threatens to overwhelm its healthcare system.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister has lashed out at South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha for questioning the North's claim to be COVID-free. Kang added that the North had been unresponsive to an offer to jointly tackle the pandemic.

India has announced that some COVID-19 vaccines will receive authorization for emergency use over the next few weeks and laid out an initial plan to inoculate 300 million people.

Americas

US President-elect Joe Biden has vowed that his administration would carry out at least 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office. He also said he needed Congress to fully fund delivering vaccines to all corners of the country.

Mexico could order an additional 22 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit, under an agreement signed on Monday. Janssen has begun its coronavirus clinical trials in Mexico.

Europe

Germany saw a new record number of daily deaths on Wednesday after 590 deaths were recorded in 24 hours. The number of cases rose by 20,815 — around 3,500 more than the same time the previous week — bringing the total number of infections to 1,218,524 since the pandemic began.

Christmas lights across Europe London, Regent Street The nationwide lockdown in Great Britain has ended. Stores and restaurants have been allowed to open again, life is returning to the streets. Just in time for Christmas shopping. This is even more fun under artistic fairy lights.

Christmas lights across Europe Vienna, Rathausplatz (Town Hall Square) Austria's capital is also relaxing its coronavirus restrictions. This means that the curfew does not begin until 8 pm. Therefore the Viennese can use the evening hours for a stroll across the square in front of the city hall, past the Christmas tree and the arch of lights with the four Advent candles.

Christmas lights across Europe Prague, Old Town Square The Christmas tree is the centerpiece on the Old Town Square in the Czech capital. Usually tourists from all over the world crowd the picturesque square, but this year it belongs to the local residents. Here and in the surrounding alleys of the Old Town, the people of Prague get in the festive mood for Christmas.

Christmas lights across Europe Paris, Galeries Lafayette Très chic! One expects nothing else from the French. The Christmas decorations in the famous department store Galeries Lafayette are again a small sensation this year. Fortunately, the hard lockdown has ended in France as well, so people can again visit the temples of consumption, to shop and marvel at the decorations.

Christmas lights across Europe Krakow, Podgorski Square In Poland, too, people can breathe a sigh of relief: coronavirus infections are declining, and the tough restrictions are being eased. So people in the southern Polish city of Krakow can also enjoy the magic of the Christmas season.

Christmas lights across Europe Brussels, Grand Place It is large, it is magnificent and yet somehow also homey: The richly decorated facades of the town houses and the town hall on the Grand Place in the heart of the Belgian capital offer the perfect backdrop for the 18-meter-high Christmas fir tree. Incidentally, the central square has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1998.

Christmas lights across Europe Moscow, St. Basil's Cathedral In Russia it is not Santa Claus who brings presents, but Father Frost. And that only on December 31, New Year's Eve. The Russian Orthodox Church celebrates Christmas on January 7. Despite those differences, the streets and squares in Moscow are just as festive.

Christmas lights across Europe Madrid, Plaza Mayor The Spanish capital celebrates the Christmas season every year with a great Festival of Lights, illuminating the main streets, squares and monuments until January 6. And this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic, this includes the Christmas market in the Plaza Mayor.

Christmas lights across Europe Berlin, Brandenburg Gate Christmas markets are not to be found in the German capital, as they have all been cancelled due to the coronavirus. But as every year, the festively decorated Christmas tree at the Brandenburg Gate is sparkling with the goddess of victory Victoria at the top of the quadriga behind it. Author: Kerstin Schmidt



adi,ab/rt (Reuters, AP, AFP)