Coronavirus digest: Countries impose UK travel ban, EU awaits vaccine approval

Countries across the globe have closed their borders to entrants from the United Kingdom as fears continued to grow over the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus that has been circulating around Britain.

It began with the Netherlands over the weekend reacting to the UK announcement regarding the new strain. A number of other European nations, such as Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Romania and Ireland then followed suit by banning passenger flights from Britain.

Nearby France has added sea and rail links to its restrictions on travel from the UK that will initially last 48 hours. Eurostar trains between London, Brussels and Amsterdam were also halted from Monday.

The restrictions on UK travelers were not only being applied within Europe. El Salvador, Chile, Colombia, Kuwait, Israel, Canada and Saudi Arabia all imposed similar bans.

Europe

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to issue its decision Monday on whether to authorize the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine.

Germany, Austria and Italy have said they plan to begin rolling out their vaccination campaigns on December 27, if the EMA gives the green light.

December has marked the deadliest month of the pandemic in Germany so far, with more than 10,000 deaths reported within the first three weeks.

The December total of 10,027 deaths recorded by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) is nearly double November's death toll of 5,796.

Regulatory bodies in Britain, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Singapore, Qatar and Bahrain have already approved the vaccine.

Should the EMA also grant authorization, the European Union's 27 member states will have taken their first step towards the eventual goal of vaccinating 70% of the 450 million people that live within the bloc.

Americas

US lawmakers have reached a deal to finalize a $900-billion (€735-billion) economic relief package that would deliver long-overdue help to businesses and individuals hit by the pandemic.

"We've agreed to a package of nearly $900 billion. It is packed with targeted policies to help struggling Americans who have already waited too long," Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to receive the first of the necessary two jabs of the coronavirus vaccine at some stage on Monday.

Middle East

The Qatar Ministry of Public Health has approved the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine for emergency use, state news agency QNA reported on Twitter.

The country is set to receive the first shipment of the vaccine on Monday.

Asia

South Korea has reported its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus, according to the country's health authorities.

The recent surge in cases has confounded efforts to curb the spread of the virus and the country is running short of hospital beds.

As of Sunday, there were just four intensive care unit beds still available in the greater Seoul area, according to health officials.

Seoul police and health investigators have been carrying out late-night raids, targeting bars and karaoke clubs suspected of flouting social distancing measures, the capital city said in a statement.

jsi/nm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)