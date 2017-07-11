Coronavirus digest: Cold chain doubts delay vaccine distribution

Several German cities experienced delays in receiving and administering coronavirus vaccinations after several temperature trackers showed that some BioNTech-Pfizer shots may not have been cold enough due to inconsistencies in the cold chain.

"When reading the temperature loggers that were enclosed in the cool boxes, doubts arose about the compliance with the cold chain requirements," Bavaria’s district of Lichtenfels said in a statement.

The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine uses the mRNA technology and needs to be stored at nearly -70 degrees Celsius (-112°F) before being shipped in cool boxes filled with dry ice. Once out from the ultra-low temperatures, the vaccine must be kept at 2°C to 8°C to remain effective for up to five days.

The temperature in one cool box had risen to 15°C during transport, a spokesman for Lichtenfels said. About 1,000 shots were affected. He added that they had not received any communication from BioNtech on how to proceed.

Lichtenfels, as well as Bavaria’s districts of Coburg, Kronach, Kulmbach, Hof, Bayreuth and Wunsiedel were waiting to understand if the shots could still be used.

In a statement, BioNtech said the company was responsible for shipping vaccines to the 25 German distribution centres, after which federal states and local authorities would handle the shipment to vaccination centers as well as mobile vaccination teams.

Middle East

Saudi Arabia has announced an extension to its ban on entry to the kingdom by another week amidst fears over the new coronavirus variant. No entry has been allowed by air, land or sea. However, the interior ministry is allowing non-citizens to leave the kingdom as the government evaluates the current level of threat. Entry is only allowed for exceptional cases.

Israel has entered its third coronavirus lockdown, which prevents residents from moving over 1,000 meters away from their homes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanhayu expressed hope that the massive vaccination drive already underway in parts of North America and Europe would return the world to a semblance of normalcy in weeks to come.

Notable exceptions to the 1,000 meter-rule are grocery shopping, medical care, legal proceedings or exercising.

Asia Pacific

South Korea has reported its first cases of the more contagious variant of COVID-19, which was first identified in the UK. The new variant has been detected in a family of three people, who arrived in South Korea a day before the country halted air travel from Britain.

All three, who reside in the UK, are in quarantine.

Authorities have banned New Year’s Eve congregations at Sydney’s harborside over pandemic concerns. Under regular circumstances, nearly 1 million people get together to see fireworks each year.

New South Wales state premier Gladys Berejiklian said those living in the city center of Australia’s largest city could invite up to 10 guests to their homes but guests would have to get permits to enter the area.

Africa

South Africa has reported 1 million coronavirus cases since the first case was detected in March this year, according to data from the health ministry. This grim milestone has prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to call an emergency meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council.

The news came just nine days after the country reported 900,000 cases. The country is struggling with a new variant of the coronavirus, 501.V2, which is more contagious.

