Coronavirus digest: China's Sinovac says vaccine stops COVID-19 deaths

Asia

China's Sinovac said its CoronaVac vaccine was found to be 100% effective in preventing the hospitalization and death of COVID-19 patients, citing late-stage trial data. However, the product had a lower efficacy rate in blocking infections. CoronaVac is one of three vaccines developed in China.

According to a trial in Brazil, the CoronaVac jab averted all coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths among the recipients and was also 83.7% effective in preventing cases that required medical treatment. However, it only managed to stop 50.65% of all infections. At the same time, another trial in Turkey found that the vaccine was 91.25% effective in blocking infections.

The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear. In comparison, BioNTech-Pfizer's vaccine was reported to be 95% effective, with Russia's Sputnik V providing around 92% protection, and a product by US company Johnson & Johnson lagging behind at 66% effectiveness.

Americas

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that Canada was on track to get 6 million doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end of March. Trudeau's statement comes amid growing criticism that his government is failing to get vaccines on time.

"I speak almost every week with CEOs of these vaccine companies, and they have assured me that they will meet their obligations,” said Trudeau. He added that there is a "lot of anxiety and a lot of noise" but Canada was very much on track to meet its vaccine goals.

About 2.3% of Canada's population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, much less than in the US, which has vaccinated 8.8% of its population with at least one dose.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he doesn't expect the coronavirus relief bill to include a hike in the minimum wage. In an interview with CBS Evening News, Biden cited Senate rules for the exclusion of the minimum wage, but said he was in favor of raising it.

Uniao Química, a Brazilian drugmaker, expects to get regulatory approval from Brazil's government by next week for Sputnik V, the coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia. A senior company official told the Reuters news agency that they would draw up a contract with the health ministry for 10 million doses of the vaccine, priced at $10 (€8.3) per dose. Uniao said that the government was also interested in buying the company's domestic production of Sputnik V.

Europe

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Friday that Sputnik V, the coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia, has been authorized for emergency use in 18 countries apart from Russia.

The RDIF said that Brazil could supply the vaccine to its neighbors in Latin America.

Middle East

Lebanon is easing its coronavirus restrictions from February 8, after imposing three weeks of restrictions to stem a rise in cases of the novel coronavirus. "Sectors will reopen progressively, in four phases," said caretaker interior minister, Mohamed Fahmi. The first phase of the reopening will last two weeks.

Fahmi added that to leave home, people would still need to be authorized. According to Lebanon's lockdown rules, individuals can leave their home to go to the hospital or change money, for which they must carry authorizations. Lebanon's health minister said that the government was still worried about the increase in coronavirus deaths.

am/dj (AP, Reuters, AFP)