Coronavirus digest: China administers 1 billion vaccine doses

China has administered more than a billion doses of coronavirus vaccines, the country’s health authority said on Sunday. This figure accounts for more than a third of the shots given across the world.

While it remains unclear what percentage of the country’s nearly 1.4 billion people have been inoculated, authorities have set a target of fully vaccinating 40% of the population by the end of June.

China’s one billion doses landmark was crossed soon after the 2.5 billion milestone was surpassed globally on Friday.

After a shaky start to its inoculation campaign, China is pushing for a more aggressive vaccination strategy. Different measures, like free vaccines or special perks, have been ordered to encourage more residents to take the shot.

Some residents have received shopping coupons in Beijing, while authorities in the central Anhui province have given free eggs as part of the vaccination drive.

Asia

Shopping malls and markets across India’s capital, New Delhi, saw large crowds over the weekend as the country registered its lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases in nearly three months.

The scenes were a contrast to April and May when coronavirus cases went through the roof and hospitals in the city ran short of oxygen to treat seriously ill COVID patients.

Several Indian states have begun easing regional lockdowns amid the receding second wave.

However, doctors have warned that India could be pushed towards another devastating third wave of the virus if residents let their guard down.

Crowds at a vegetable market in Ahmedabad as coronavirus restrictions are eased

A member of the Olympic team from Uganda has tested positive upon arrival at Japan’s Narita International Airport, the first coronavirus case among athletes arriving for the Tokyo Olympics next month.

While foreign spectators have been banned from the stadiums, organizers are set to decide whether domestic spectators will be allowed.

According to a poll from Jiji news, if the Games are held, 64% of the public want them without spectators.

South Korea is set to relax social distancing rules from July 1, allowing gatherings of up to six people, up from four, and letting restaurants, cafes and night-life venues stay open until midnight.

The country has inoculated 29.2% of its population and is on track to meet the 70% target by September.

"The new social distancing system is an effort to find a balance between quarantine and daily life recovery amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic," said Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol.

Middle East

Israel has re-introduced mask mandates in certain areas after coronavirus outbreaks at schools, the health ministry announced. The country only lifted the mask requirement nationwide five days earlier.

Masks are now required indoors and outdoors in the Binyamina area south of Haifa and in Modiin-Makkabim-Reut. Forty-five students tested positive in a school in Binyamina, and around a dozen new cases have been reported in Modiin, between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Americas

The United States will send 2.5 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to Taiwan, three times higher than an earlier pledge. The shipment, which will arrive later Sunday, is seen as a public health and geopolitical message.

"The donation reflects our commitment to Taiwan as a trusted friend, and a member of the international family of democracies," the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto US embassy, said on social media.

Europe

In Britain, airlines and holiday companies are planning a "day of action" next week to ramp up pressure on the government to ease travel restrictions.

The travel sector is concerned that strict quarantine requirements could remain in place over the summer for returnees from many tourism hotspots and also deter travelers to the UK.

Pilots, cabin crew and travel agents will gather in Westminster, central London, and at airports across Britain on Wednesday to try to drum up support.

The UK's aviation industry has been harder hit by the pandemic than its European peers, according to data published by pilots trade union BALPA on Sunday. It showed daily arrivals and departures into the UK were down 73% on an average day earlier this month compared to before the pandemic. Spain, Greece and France were down less than 60%.

Germany has recorded 842 new cases of the virus, taking the country’s total caseload to 3,721,981, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. With 16 fatalities, Germany’s reported death toll has risen to 90,385.

