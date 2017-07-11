Coronavirus digest: Children given wrong vaccine in Germany

Several children at a vaccination center in Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia accidentally received Moderna vaccine shots on Sunday.

In the EU, only the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine has been approved for the under-12s.

It is not clear how many children were affected, though no side effects have been reported. Local authorities have notified the public of the incident, saying they had informed parents of the children affected. Police have also been informed about the incident.

Officials also acknowledged that failure on the part of the vaccination center's staff had prompted them to look more closely into the processes of vaccinating children.

District officials tried to allay any fears of side effects by stating that the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the EU's drug regulator, has already applied for approval for Moderna shots for children.

Germany began inoculating children above the age of 5 from this month after the EMA greenlit the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine for those between 5 and 11 years of age last month. Moderna's vaccine has only been approved for children over the age of 12.

Germany has reported 16,086 new cases of COVID and 119 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures available from Robert Koch Institute, the country's top public health body. The total number of cases now stands at 6,809,622 and at least 108,352 deaths.

Here are the latest major developments on coronavirus from around the world:

Vaccines

US pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Moderna announced on Monday that its booster vaccine helps increase omicron neutralizing antibody levels.

According to its preliminary booster data, a 100 microgram booster dose raised antibody levels approximately 83-fold.

A half dose was seen to raise omicron neutralizing antibody levels around 37-fold.

The company said it would continue developing a specific omicron variant vaccine and was anticipating clinical trials in early 2022.

Europe

British Deputy Prime MinisterDominic Raab told Times Radio that 12 people had died from the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom, and another 104 were hospitalized with the new variant on Monday. Raab also told Sky News he couldn't make "any hard and fast guarantees" against reimposing stricter COVID curbs and said he would continue to monitor latest data.

COVID cases are at their peak in the UK, with the country reporting around 77,410 new infections each day.

Watch video 01:32 Europe braces for wave of omicron cases

Asia-Pacific

New Zealand on Monday attributed a young man's death to a rare side effect from having taken Pfizer's COVID vaccine shot. The 26-year-old man suffered myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood.

Authorities already knew about the side effect because a woman also died after suffering similar symptoms from having taken her doses in August.

The man who died had not sought medical treatment for his illness and died within two weeks of taking his first dose.

In South Korea, President Moon Jae-in said Monday that hospitals must dedicate more beds and resources for the treatment of COVID patients.

Authorities imposed tougher social distancing rules earlier this month because of a surge in infections, after relaxing rules a month earlier and adopting a "living with COVID-19" policy.

The Korean public health agency reported 5,318 new infections and 54 deaths by midnight on Sunday.

Thailand has approved the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11, the country's Food and Drug Administration said on Monday. The Comirnaty vaccine is the first to be approved for the age group in the country and would be administered in two 10 microgram doses, 21 days apart, the drug regulator said.

Thailand is also considering a mandatory quarantine for foreign visitors after having detected one case of locally transmitted infection from omicron. The country has so far reported more than 60 cases of omicron.

