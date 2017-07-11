Coronavirus digest: Canada to spend billions in pandemic recovery

Canada's federal deficit is set to hit to unprecedented levels. Elsewhere, stricter lockdown measures are around the corner in Turkey and California. DW rounds up the latest developments.
Canada's budget deficit is projected to balloon to a record Can$382 billion ($284 billion, €246 billion) in the 2020-21 fiscal year as government spending skyrockets to combat the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The amount is not only higher than the estimated Can$343 billion announced in July, but also about 20 times the shortfall in the last budget, presented in March 2019.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the government was additionally preparing to spend another Can$70 billion over a period of three years to kickstart the Canadian economy once the pandemic was over.
"When the virus is under control and our economy is ready for new growth, we will deploy an ambitious stimulus package to jump-start our recovery," Freeland told the House of Commons. "Spending roughly three to four percent of GDP, over three years, our government will make carefully judged, targeted and meaningful investments to create jobs and boost growth," she said.
Here's a roundup of the latest developments around the world.
The German government has agreed to set up 19 locations for medical gear storage in order to avoid the lack of masks and other protective equipment faced by most of the world at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The head of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Andrea Ammon, said the latest surge of coronavirus infections across Europe is flattening or going down in some but not all countries. However, she added it was too early to relax current virus restrictions.
Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has tested positive for the coronavirus, a government spokesperson said. Plenkovic is reportedly feeling fine and will continue to perform his duties from home.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the most widespread lockdown so far as infections continued to rise. The new measures will kick in from Tuesday and will include extending curfews to weeknights, and full lockdowns on weekends.
Scott Atlas, a coronavirus advisor of US President Donald Trump, announced his resignation from the White House post on Monday evening. Atlas, who lacked relevant experience or qualifications in public health or infectious disease, had sparked controversy over his remarks against mask-wearing and other measures to control the coronavirus outbreak.
US biotech firm Moderna said it was applying for emergency authorization from US and European regulators to allow the use of its COVID-19 vaccine as the final trial data showed its vaccine to be 94.1% effective.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called on Congress to use the untapped $455 billion to provide economic assistance to American households and businesses.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said he may impose tougher coronavirus restrictions over the next two days, including a possible stay-at-home order as the state was at a "tipping point" in the COVID-19 pandemic.
In contrast, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that schools will be required to remain open despite the spike in cases and hospitalizations.
The WHO chief said that Mexico was in "bad shape" regarding the coronavirus as infections and fatalities surged across the country. "The number of increase in cases and deaths in Mexico is very worrisome," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Health experts have expressed disappointment over Pakistan's failure to address the issue of malnutrition and children's stunted growth. Coronavirus, inflation and unemployment have exacerbated the situation. Click here for the full report.
HIV infection rates are falling in many African countries, and effective drugs are increasing the life expectancy of patients. But the coronavirus pandemic has meant a major setback in the fight against AIDS. Click here for the full report.
Domestic abuse spikes during the holidays and the coronavirus lockdown will only make things worse. One quarter of all women experience abuse in their lives, and lockdown measures are making it harder to get help. Click here for the full report.
