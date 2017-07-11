Coronavirus digest: Canada to spend billions in pandemic recovery

Canada's budget deficit is projected to balloon to a record Can$382 billion ($284 billion, €246 billion) in the 2020-21 fiscal year as government spending skyrockets to combat the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The amount is not only higher than the estimated Can$343 billion announced in July, but also about 20 times the shortfall in the last budget, presented in March 2019.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the government was additionally preparing to spend another Can$70 billion over a period of three years to kickstart the Canadian economy once the pandemic was over.

"When the virus is under control and our economy is ready for new growth, we will deploy an ambitious stimulus package to jump-start our recovery," Freeland told the House of Commons. "Spending roughly three to four percent of GDP, over three years, our government will make carefully judged, targeted and meaningful investments to create jobs and boost growth," she said.

Here's a roundup of the latest developments around the world.

Europe

The German government has agreed to set up 19 locations for medical gear storage in order to avoid the lack of masks and other protective equipment faced by most of the world at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The head of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Andrea Ammon, said the latest surge of coronavirus infections across Europe is flattening or going down in some but not all countries. However, she added it was too early to relax current virus restrictions.

Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has tested positive for the coronavirus, a government spokesperson said. Plenkovic is reportedly feeling fine and will continue to perform his duties from home.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the most widespread lockdown so far as infections continued to rise. The new measures will kick in from Tuesday and will include extending curfews to weeknights, and full lockdowns on weekends.

Pandemic profits: How some made billions during the COVID-19 crisis How rich can you get? Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (pictured with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in front of the Taj Mahal) is in a class of his own. His e-commerce company has done brisk business in the pandemic, seeing Amazon shares hit new records. Bezos was the world's richest person even before the coronavirus crisis and has now become even richer. According to Forbes magazine, he's worth $193 billion (€161 billion).

Pandemic profits: How some made billions during the COVID-19 crisis Elon Musk eyes top slot Elon Musk's Tesla produces cars, but on the stock exchange, it gets treated like a tech high flier. Musk's firm has profited from the market hype around tech stocks during the pandemic. A short while ago, the South African-born entrepreneur overtook Bill Gates on the world's richest people list. Worth some $132 billion, Musk is out to narrow the gap with Jeff Bezos.

Pandemic profits: How some made billions during the COVID-19 crisis Zooming in on Yuan The growing number of people working from home during the pandemic is a big boon for Eric Yuan. The founder of Zoom moved from China to the US when he was 27-years-old. After some years with rival WebEx, he launched his own video communications platform, with Zoom going public in 2019. Since the coronavirus crisis, shares have exploded. Yuan is estimated to own some $19 billion.

Pandemic profits: How some made billions during the COVID-19 crisis Fit for success Distancing rules and closed workout studios have played into the hands of John Foley. Back in 2013, he was still touting his connected workout equipment at Kickstarter. Today, people are willing to spend a lot on Peloton's at-home gym equipment. The company's shares have tripled during the pandemic, unexpectedly turning the almost 50-year-old Foley into a billionaire.

Pandemic profits: How some made billions during the COVID-19 crisis Conquering the whole world Shopify enables traders to create their own online shops — a concept developed by Tobias Lütke. Born in Koblenz, Germany, he emigrated to Canada in 2002 and started out in a garage like so many other North Americans. Meanwhile, Shopify is Canada's most valuable enterprise, with its share price having doubled since March. Forbes magazine says 39-year-old Lütke is worth some $9 billion.

Pandemic profits: How some made billions during the COVID-19 crisis Billionaire overnight As early as January this year, Ugur Sahin started backing the right horse by working on a COVID-19 vaccine. The drug developed by his Germany-based company BioNTech could soon secure medical approval. The vaccine has pushed Sahin, who hails from Turkey, into the public spotlight and made him super rich. The value of the shares he holds is estimated to be $2.4 billion.

Pandemic profits: How some made billions during the COVID-19 crisis Ingredients for success Food services company HelloFresh is booming. Profits have more than tripled during the pandemic, figures from the latest quarterly earnings report showed in early November. Co-founder and shareholder Dominik Richter has been making the most of restaurants being closed. He's not quite in the same league as the richest pandemic profiteers, but he's got the right ingredients to catch up with them.

Pandemic profits: How some made billions during the COVID-19 crisis Amazon one more time Jeff Bezos isn't the only one who's grown even richer through Amazon. Thanks to the shares she owns, Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott hit it big and climbed to top spot on the world's richest women list. She's estimated to be worth some $72 billion and obviously happened to be with the right partner at the right time. Author: Nicolas Martin



Americas

Scott Atlas, a coronavirus advisor of US President Donald Trump, announced his resignation from the White House post on Monday evening. Atlas, who lacked relevant experience or qualifications in public health or infectious disease, had sparked controversy over his remarks against mask-wearing and other measures to control the coronavirus outbreak.

US biotech firm Moderna said it was applying for emergency authorization from US and European regulators to allow the use of its COVID-19 vaccine as the final trial data showed its vaccine to be 94.1% effective.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called on Congress to use the untapped $455 billion to provide economic assistance to American households and businesses.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he may impose tougher coronavirus restrictions over the next two days, including a possible stay-at-home order as the state was at a "tipping point" in the COVID-19 pandemic.

In contrast, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that schools will be required to remain open despite the spike in cases and hospitalizations.

The WHO chief said that Mexico was in "bad shape" regarding the coronavirus as infections and fatalities surged across the country. "The number of increase in cases and deaths in Mexico is very worrisome," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

