Coronavirus digest: Brazil pledges $1 billion after hitting record deaths

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has signed an executive order to spend 5.3 billion reais ($918 million; €783 million) in funds to fight the coronavirus.

The commitment came as Brazil registered 3,780 deaths on Tuesday, a new record for the country.

Brazil now accounts for nearly a quarter of the total coronavirus deaths registered every day across the world. Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic has been widely condemned, most recently as the country’s vaccination drive faces a lack of shots.

Brazil expected to receive 46 million vaccine doses this month but ended up with only 22 million.

The Finance Ministry said the newly announced loans will be used to support Brazil's healthcare system. The funds will be used at over 2,600 public health clinics and to build more hospital beds.

Global developments

The pandemic has stalled efforts to reach global gender equality, a report from the World Economic Forum has revealed. At the current rate, it will take 133.4 years to achieve equality between men and women worldwide.

The WEF evaluates progress in achieving gender equality in four key dimensions: economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival and political empowerment.

Europe

Spain has expanded the list of places where people have to wear masks "until the end of the crisis." This includes all public places — inside and outside — even when a distance of 1.5 meters can be maintained, for example, the pool and the beach.

The government has also announced that the country will use the AstraZeneca vaccine for people aged 55-65, but could give Johnson & Johnson's version of the shot to older people once it is available in the country.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Czech Republic A state of emergency is in place in the Czech Republic, which is battling the world’s worst surge in COVID-19 infections. The government is enforcing new lockdown measures that seek to confine people mostly to their home districts. Earlier it had sealed off three border areas and reinstated border controls. The wearing of FFP2 or surgical masks in public areas is mandatory throughout the country.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Poland Travellers from non-EU countries can only enter Poland for essential travel. The borders are open to travelers from the majority of EU member states. All arrivals to Poland must self-isolate for 10 days, with some exceptions related to work or residency in Poland. Due to high rates of infections Poland went into a three-week strict lockdown on March 20.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Finland A state of emergency remains in place across the country. The government has also extended the restrictions on entry into Finland until April 17. Stricter regulations for those entering Finland to take a coronavirus test at the border have also been prolonged. Bars and restaurants are expected to stay closed nationwide until April 18.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Sweden Travelers from most EU countries, and people travelling from non-EU countries who are exempted from the EU's entry ban, will have to show a negative COVID-19 test no older than 48 hours on arrival, or be turned away. These rules will apply until May 31. There is a ban on entry to Sweden from the UK, Denmark and Norway, apart from Swedish citizens and people who live or work in Sweden.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Denmark Denmark is extending the existing entry restrictions and travel ban until April 20. Only people with a valid reason and a negative coronavirus test, no more than 24 hours old, are allowed into the country. Border controls with Germany will also remain effective. Denmark has been under a partial lockdown since December, which includes the closure of bars and restaurants.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Switzerland Switzerland has prolonged internal border controls with all EU Schengen Area countries. Arrivals from "high risk" infection areas are required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. There's a ban on nonessential travel from the UK and South Africa. Shops, museums, and libraries reopened this month. Schools and many ski lifts are open, but restaurants and cultural venues remain closed.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Luxembourg Travelers from EU and Schengen Area countries can enter Luxembourg without the need to present a negative COVID-19 test unless they arrive by air; since January 29 a negative test must be shown at boarding. Nonessential travel from most third countries is banned until April 2. Non-essential shops are open, but bars and restaurants are closed in Luxembourg and there is a curfew from 11 p.m.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Norway Norway’s borders are closed to all but essential travel. A negative COVID-19 test result is required upon, entry while people from some countries have to take a test upon arrival. Everyone who does arrive in Norway has to register and quarantine for ten days. There are quarantine hotels at major entry points. Quarantine can be reduced to seven days subject to two negative tests after arrival.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Turkey All travelers aged 6 years and above will be required to show a negative PCR test result before they can enter Turkey and may be subject to health screening when they arrive. Turkey has currently banned flights from the UK due to the new COVID-19 variant. Shopping centers, markets, restaurants and hairdressers are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Croatia New measures temporarily restricting border crossing were introduced on November 30. However, some exemptions have been made. Croatia is following a traffic light system for travel restrictions and anybody coming from an EU country on the 'green list' can enter the country without any restrictions. That's providing they show no symptoms and haven’t been in close proximity to an infected person. Author: Susan Bonney-Cox



Americas

Venezuela has received doses of Russian coronavirus vaccine candidate EpiVacCorona for trials, officials have announced. In a visit to Venezuela, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said: "We could consider supplying that vaccine in addition to Sputnik V."

Venezuela is set to be supplied with 10 million doses of the Sputnik V shot, Russia's flagship jab, but so far only several hundred thousand have been received.

More than 115,000 EpiVacCorona doses have been introduced into Russia's vaccination campaign. Moscow said it had produced positive results, although some trial volunteers have voiced concerns about its efficacy.

Africa

South Africa has restricted the sale of alcohol over Easter to prevent a new surge in COVID-19 cases. The government has also restricted gatherings to a maximum of 250 people at indoor religious gatherings and 500 people at outdoor events.

"Given the role of alcohol in fuelling reckless behavior, we will put in place some restrictions over the Easter weekend," President Cyril Ramaphosa said, with retail sales of alcohol banned Friday through Monday.

