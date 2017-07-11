Coronavirus digest: Boris Johnson to push G7 for 'colossal' vaccine rollout

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to host a virtual meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) nations next week, where he plans to appeal to the world's richest countries to join hands in a "colossal mission" to ensure equal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

"The solutions to the challenges we face — from the colossal mission to get vaccines to every single country, to the fight to reverse the damage done to our ecosystems and lead a sustainable recovery from coronavirus — lie in the discussions we have with our friends and partners around the world,'' Johnson said in a statement.

According to the prime minister's office, Johnson will also urge the G7 to work on a global approach towards pandemics — including designing an early warning system — that would put an end to "the nationalist and divisive politics that marred the initial response to coronavirus."

Europe

Some countries in the European Union have imposed restrictions on the bloc's internal borders to combat the spread of the new variants of coronavirus.

On Saturday, Slovakian Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok sent a diplomatic note to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas over the travel restriction for truck drivers. At the heart of the Slovakian concern is the requirement to show a negative COVID-19 test, no older than 48 hours, at the border to enter Germany.

"This measure will cause huge problems and is almost impossible for our lorry drivers to fulfill in practice," Korcok told Maas.

The intervention comes after Berlin flagged Slovakia as an area with dangerous COVID-19 mutations. Korcok raised concerns that other EU countries could take Germany's example and impose similar measures.

"Our economies are closely linked ..., so I demand that we avoid steps within the EU that could lead to reciprocal measures and further disruption of the single market," he said.

Italy will tighten the rules for people entering the country from Austria, starting Sunday, with multiple tests and a mandatory two-week quarantine.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said people who have stayed in Austria for more than 12 hours, even travelers who are transiting, will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test less than two days old at the border and will have to quarantine when they enter the country.

Speranza said Rome is gearing up to protect itself from the South African strain of the coronavirus that is spreading in Austria.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Finland The Finnish government put in place stricter regulations beginning on January 27 for those entering the country. All travelers will have to take a coronavirus test at the border. Finland is restricting entry from all Schengen countries — where people are allowed to travel without border control — permitting only essential travel for work for services like health care and emergency services.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Sweden Travelers from most EU countries, and people travelling from non-EU countries who are exempted from the EU's entry ban, will have to show a negative COVID-19 test no older than 48 hours on arrival, or be turned away. The new rules came into force on February 6. There is a ban on entry to Sweden from the UK, Denmark and Norway, apart from Swedish citizens and people who live or work in Sweden.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Denmark Non-essential tourist travel to Denmark is currently being warned against due to high infection levels. Only people with a valid reason and a negative coronavirus test, no more than 24 hours old, will be allowed into the country. Denmark's lockdown has been extended until February 28. Restaurants, cafés and pubs, as well as cultural and leisure facilities, remain closed.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Switzerland Switzerland's border with its neighbors, Schengen zone countries and most of Europe are open. Arrivals from some nations and regions that are classified "high risk" due to their infection rate are required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. Flights from the UK and South Africa have been suspended. Since January 18, stores have had to close, with the exception of suppliers of everyday goods.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Luxembourg Travelers from EU and Schengen Area countries can enter Luxembourg without the need to present a negative COVID-19 test unless they arrive by air; since January 29 a negative test must be shown at boarding. Non-essential travel from most third countries is banned until March 31. Non-essential shops are open, but bars and restaurants are closed in Luxembourg and there is a curfew from 11 p.m.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Czech Republic The Czech government, to slow infection rates and the spread of virus variants, sealed off three border areas on February 12. The districts of Cheb and Sokolov on the border with Bavaria, and Trutnov in the border triangle with Poland and Saxony, are affected. Border controls are in place. Anyone living there is not allowed to leave their district and no one is allowed to enter.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Norway Norway has closed its border to all but essential travel in a bid to halt the further spread of coronavirus variants. Unlike previous versions of the entry rules, there are very few exceptions, aside from Norwegian residents returning only "socially critical personnel" are exempt. The border closure comes into force on January 29 for two weeks, at which time the situation will be reviewed.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Poland As of January 1, travellers from non-EU countries can only enter Poland for essential travel. The borders are open to travelers from the majority of EU. All arrivals to Poland must self-isolate for 10 days with some exceptions related to work or residency in Poland. The country now also allows travelers with a COVID-19 vaccination certificate to enter without the need to quarantine.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Turkey All travelers aged 6 years and above will be required to show a negative PCR test result before they can enter Turkey and may be subject to health screening when they arrive. Turkey has currently banned flights from the UK due to the new COVID-19 variant. Shopping centers, markets, restaurants and hairdressers are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Croatia New measures temporarily restricting border crossing were introduced on November 30. However, some exemptions have been made. Croatia is following a traffic light system for travel restrictions and anybody coming from an EU country on the 'green list' can enter the country without any restrictions. That's providing they show no symptoms and haven’t been in close proximity to an infected person. Author: Susan Bonney-Cox



The government in the Czech Republic is hard-pressed to find ways to extend a state of emergency amid surging coronavirus infections, despite a parliament vote to let the COVID-19 restrictions expire.

The state of emergency, that had made it legally possible to impose strict measures such as closing of shops and curfews, is set to end at midnight on Sunday.

Biologist Jaroslav Flegr has warned that 20,000 additional people might die if the measures were eased.

The situation is particularly worse in hotspot Cheb and Sokolov near the border with Germany, which is sealed off.

Clashes broke out between police and demonstrators in Cyprus on Saturday, as hundreds gathered in Nicosia to protest against government corruption and coronavirus restrictions.

The police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the agitating crowd.

The protesters expressed their anger over the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit the Cypriot economy hard and triggered strict lockdown measures.

Americas

Over 50 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the United States while nearly 69.9 million doses have been delivered, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

The figures included doses for both Moderna and BioNtech-Pfizer vaccines.

Venezuela on Saturday received the first 100,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

Medical and healthcare workers will be the first to be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine, President Nicolas Maduro said in a tweet.

"Here is the vaccine to serve the most vulnerable sectors with the highest priority, health personnel, for example; it is a vaccine that addresses the most grave cases of patients with morbidities," said Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

"It is a vaccine that seeks to reduce community transmission," she said.

Africa

South Africa is reopening 20 of its land border crossings, lifting the stringent measure imposed last month to curb the rising coronavirus caseload.

The country's Home Affairs Ministry on Saturday said the border points include those with Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Botswana.

With over 1.4 million cases of infection and more than 47,000 deaths, South Africa is the worst-hit nation on the continent and is also battling a new variant of the coronavirus, which emerged in South Africa at the end of last year.

Asia

Lebanon received its first doses of coronavirus vaccines on Saturday with aid from the World Bank. Nearly 28,500 doses of the BioNtech-Pfizer vaccine arrived at the airport in Beirut.

The vaccines are the first batch of the 2.1 million doses slated to arrive in stages throughout the year.

The World Bank has said that it would monitor the vaccine rollout closely to ensure the doses go to the most vulnerable groups.

Oceania

The Australian state of Victoria has reported two new cases of locally transmitted infections, increasing the likelihood of an extension to the region's five-day lockdown.

Victorian authorities introduced the snap lockdown to curb the spread of the highly infectious UK variant, but two new cases, including a 3-year-old, may see the restriction go beyond this coming Wednesday.

The two positive tests were the first to come from individuals who were not household contacts of a cluster of infected workers at a quarantine hotel at Melbourne airport which triggered the new lockdown. The hotel cluster has now affected 16 people.

dvv,jsi/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)