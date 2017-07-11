Coronavirus digest: Biden blasts Trump for COVID failures

US President Joe Biden said the vaccination program he had received from former president Donald Trump was in "much worse shape" than he expected.

He said his transition team had been misled about vaccine supplies.

"While scientists did their job in discovering vaccines in record time, my predecessor — I’ll be very blunt about it — did not do his job in getting ready for the massive challenge of vaccinating hundreds of millions," said Biden, during a visit to the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.

Biden said Trump had not ordered enough doses to inoculate the American population, which had caused a delay for people registering for vaccinations. He said the US has signed contracts for 100 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 100 million more from Pfizer to help reach the target.

Asia Pacific

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the country was on track to begin its inoculation program on February 20, after receiving doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine earlier than expected. New Zealand's 12,000 border workers would be the first to receive doses, followed by their household contacts. This would be followed by health care workers and high-risk people such as the elderly.

Neighboring Australia has also said it expected to start vaccinations by the end of this year.

Europe

A study by the University College London found that young British people are more worried about Brexit than contracting coronavirus. The survey found 42 percent of adults aged between 18 to 29 were stressed about Brexit, while 32 percent were worried about catching coronavirus.

The survey showed 22 percent of youngsters are worried about becoming seriously ill from coronavirus, as opposed to 33 percent of all adults.

Daisy Fancourt, the lead author of the study, said this could be because more people voted to remain in the European Union, and also because they are less at risk from COVID-19.

